2024 Peugeot 3008 Spied With Fake Hump To Hide Its Coupe-Like Design

One of the prettiest and best-selling models in Peugeot’s portfolio, the 3008, is getting ready to be replaced by a new generation. Mules have already been spotted testing, using the body of the Citroen C5 Aircross, and this is the first time we laid eyes on an actual prototype.
Scooped testing in the cold in Sweden by our man with the cam, the all-new Peugeot 3008 will be a radical departure over the current one in terms of the profile anyway. You see, while its predecessor is a normal crossover, the next one will go down the crossover coupe route, targeting those who favor style over substance.
Trying to hide its niche-like approach, although crossover coupes are anything but niche vehicles in today’s market, is a fake hump applied to the rear. Still, it is clear that the roofline is much more arched behind the B pillars, ending with a spoiler. The design flows into the more rakish rear windscreen, integrated into the new tailgate.
Heavily disguised by the camouflage, the taillights will look different, and it appears that the third brake light was incorporated between them. Another novelty represents the rear license plate holder, which was moved from the tailgate to the bumper. At the front, the 2024 Peugeot 3008 has slender LED headlights flanking the fully covered grille, and supplying air to the engine is done via the central intake in the bumper
Don’t mind those small wheels, as they will likely be replaced by larger ones when the car premieres, at least on higher grades. But when should we expect the grand unveiling? The official date is unknown at this point, though it has been suggested that it might be due either towards the end of next year, or sometime in 2024, probably underpinned by an upgraded version of the EMP2 platform.
