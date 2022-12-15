Peugeot Wants To Live the American Dream, Teases Inception Concept for CES 2023

It was mid-October when Peugeot dropped the first official information on the Inception Concept, and back then, we were focusing on the 2022 Paris Auto Show. However, instead of unveiling it at that event, they said that it was due “in the weeks to come.”
The weeks became months, and the Peugeot Inception Concept is still nowhere in sight, but it will be soon, with the French company announcing that it will premiere on January 5, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas.
It appears that teasing it for a third time was a must, and if you were hoping to perhaps find out a few juicy details about it this time, then you’re going to be disappointed. That’s because the automaker continues keeping everything about it close to its chest, so we don’t know much about it, though it will have a “revolutionary” interior, according to Peugeot, and will offer “unprecedented driving sensations.”
“With a new formal language that exalts its feline and attractive attitude, its revolutionary interior design, and its promise of unprecedented driving sensations, the Peugeot Inception Concept opens a new era based on the brand values, Allure, Emotion, and Excellence,” the car manufacturer said in the short press release that accompanies the latest and still unrevealing teaser pics.
So, what do we know about it so far? That it will be “taking advantage of ‘BEV-by-design’ next-generation electric platforms to turn the entire automotive experience upside down.” Thus, the Inception Concept will have a battery-electric powertrain, to absolutely no one’s surprise.
After the grand premiere next month at CES, the auto marque will host a digital presentation, during which they will reveal what the future will look like for them. International round tables with high-ranking execs, including CEO Linda Jackson, will top off the event.
