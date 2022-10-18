Peugeot Inception Concept Teased, Will Preview Brand's Future EVs

You have probably lost track of how many new concept cars preview a certain company’s future moves, all of which will be electric, and there is a new one coming this fall from Peugeot.
Instead of debuting at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, which officially opened its gates for the media yesterday (October 17), the Peugeot Inception Concept will be unveiled “in the weeks to come.”
So far, only a single teaser image has been released, and it is not revealing at all. Nonetheless, the carmaker says that it will preview the “next generation of electric-native platforms to reinvent the whole automobile experience,” as they are “profoundly redesigning the interior space, reshaping driving gestures around the next-generation i-Cockpit, and creating new digital and physical experiences.”
“We are preparing the launches of Peugeot’s next generation of e-Native models - based on new platforms designed for pure electric vehicles. This is what will be demonstrated by the Peugeot Inception Concept that we will reveal in the weeks to come,” said CEO Linda Jackson. “Its name says it all: the Peugeot Inception Concept will open the new 100% electric era for the Peugeot brand with a promise: as early as 2030, 100% of the Peugeot models sold in Europe will be 100% electric.”
Besides the obvious focus on the interior, and on the technology features, the upcoming Inception Concept will also provide a glimpse into the brand’s future design language. The typical traits, such as the three-claw light signature, as well as the “feline posture,” will be enhanced.
Before looking into the future, Peugeot keeps capitalizing on the success of its electric and electrified models. The e-208 electric supermini has been a best-seller in the segment in Europe this year, and e-2008 zero-emission subcompact crossover has ranked second. Their plug-in hybrid family has expanded with the introduction of two new versions of the 408, and next year, they will launch hybrid versions of the 3008 and 5008, as well as electric variants of the 308 and 308 SW, and a slightly punchier e-208, with a bit more range.
