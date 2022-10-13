Peugeot Unveils New 408 First Edition Variant, Limited to Just 50 Units in the UK

Peugeot will debut the new 408 in First Edition spec for the UK, with 50 units to be sold exclusively via the brand’s Buy Online platform. All models will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain and an enhanced spec based on the GT trim. As for how much it costs, that would be £43,250 ($48,000).
Aside from everything you get on the GT trim, the 408 First Edition adds 20-inch Monolithe diamond cut alloy wheels, a 7.4 kW on-board charger, plus the driver & passenger Seat Pack. You also get the complimentary Electric Pack at no extra cost, meaning a Pod Point home wallbox, £500’s worth of public charging (via Octopus Energy ‘Electroverse’), and a 4-year / 40,000-mile Service Package.
Other highlights include the Obsession Blue metallic paint with dichroic effects, a 225 hp plug-in hybrid drivetrain, the carmaker’s next-gen i-Cockpit dashboard (small steering wheel, 3D digital instrument cluster, 10-inch touchscreen, configurable i-Toggles, natural voice recognition, connected sat-nav), heated front seats with tri-material upholstery (including Alcantara and 5-program massage function), and the ‘welcome movement’ for those very same front seats.
If we were to take an overview, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention how the 408 evolved from a traditional four-door sedan into a jacked-up fastback with crossover styling and a bold new appearance. In fact, despite its sloping profile, the new 408 features loads of space for rear passengers, according to the French carmaker.
Since this is a very modern vehicle, it also comes with Peugeot’s latest technologies, including some excellent driver assistance systems, which are said to combine “serenity and safety.”
The new Peugeot 408 will be available to purchase in Allure, Allure Premium and GT trim levels and will make an appearance at this month’s Paris Motor Show.
As for the First Edition variant, you can configure, finance and order it from the comfort of your home or wherever you might be that day, as long as you have an Internet connection.
