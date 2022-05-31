2023 Peugeot 408 Ditches Sedan Body Style, Morphs Into a Crossover Coupe

Remember the 308-based crossover coupe spied a few months ago that we thought would launch under the 4008 name? As it turns out, it will actually be called the 408.
Peugeot themselves have just made the announcement, stating that the vehicle “combines the characteristic codes of SUVs, with a dynamic Fastback silhouette.” The model targets “those for whom the automobile is a pleasure,” and “brings an unprecedented Allure to the [brand’s] family.”
Accompanying the announcement is a teaser pic that partially shows the front end of the 2023 Peugeot 408. It has the company’s typical grille, adorned by the new lion logo in the middle, and wears the ‘408’ badge on top of it, in front of the hood. It will also have a sloping roofline behind the B pillars, spy shots have revealed, slim LED lighting units at both ends, and maybe black plastic cladding adorning the lower parts of the body.
In all likelihood, the new 408 will be underpinned by the EMP2 platform. This is the foundation stone of many models made by Stellantis, from the Peugeot 308 to the 5008. Various vehicles signed by DS, Citroen, and Opel/Vauxhall use the same construction, including the DS 7 Crossback, C5 Aircross, and Grandland.
Powertrain options are obviously unknown, yet if we were to take a guess, we’d say that it will launch with gasoline units, some of which (or maybe all of them) will feature mild-hybrid assistance. A plug-in hybrid could be on the menu, too, alongside a battery-electric variant, since the architecture is compatible with zero-emission assemblies.
In terms of size, and perhaps pricing, too, the new 408 will challenge the likes of the Renault Arkana when it debuts toward the end of June 2022, according to Peugeot, and it will launch in global markets, the French car manufacturer claims.
