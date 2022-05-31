2023 Peugeot 408 Ditches Sedan Body Style, Morphs Into a Crossover Coupe

More on this:

1 2023 Peugeot 4008 Gunning for Sexiest French Crossover Crown, Render Fills Out Nicely

2 Peugeot Entering the Crossover Coupe Market With 308-Based High-Rider, Is It the 4008?

3 The Peugeot 408 and the Opel Astra Sedan Would Be Fraternal Twins Today

4 2023 Peugeot 4008 SUV Coupe Imagined as the 3008’s Cooler Sibling

5 New Peugeot 4008 To Arrive In 2020 With Coupe-like Styling