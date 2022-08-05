The New Peugeot 408 Is Turned Into a Rotating Piece of Art at the Louvre-Lens Museum

The newest Peugeot 408 was revealed just two months ago, making some noise in the automotive industry with its beautiful design. If you are in France and want to see this car's possible angles, take a trip to the Louvre-Lens Museum, where the 408 is displayed in "La Sphere."
This "piece of art" was made by a talented and skilled crew of engineers, technicians, and artists from the creativity company Superbien based in Paris.
The 408, in the original Obsession Blue color from the launch in June, is placed in a transparent and rotating sphere. It is mounted on a concrete slab, with the globe moving in all directions, allowing spectators to discover all the vehicle's angles.
"We really liked the idea of this ephemeral work of art, which is original and beautiful to look at, and which perfectly accentuates our new arrival," said Peugeot Chief Executive Officer Linda Jackson in a statement. "The new PEUGEOT 408's original style has been praised by many people who have already discovered it. It has been presented in a very original way, in the magnificent and modern setting of the Louvre-Lens."
The Peugeot 408 is expected to go on sale at the end of 2022, but the French automaker said that examples won't arrive in the showrooms until 2023. The latest addition in the family will have three engine variants, the classic 1.2-liter PureTech with 130 hp and two plug-in hybrid models, one with 180 hp, while the most powerful one will have 225 hp. Meanwhile, the French brand confirmed an all-electric 408 model. This car may be presented at the Paris Motor Show in October.
If you cannot arrive at the modern museum in the Pas-de-Calais from Lens, check out the video posted by Peugeot on YouTube presenting the 408 inside "The Sphere."
