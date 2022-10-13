W Series Concludes 2022 Season Three Races Early Due to Lack of Funds

W Series, the motorsport championship that does not require competitors to bring any sponsorship, is ending its 2022 season earlier. The series' organizers have announced that they will not run their race in Austin, Texas, or their double-header in Mexico. The reason for the cancellation is linked to a funding issue that was caused by an unmentioned third party.
While the issue itself is not detailed further than “business from a recent contracted investment was not received,” the organizers of the W Series have announced that they are currently focusing on the long-term fundraising process of the series. The goal is to ensure the longevity and financial health of the competition.
As for the 2022 season, the W Series drivers' championship has a clear leader, with Jamie Chadwick having a clear 50-point lead over Beitske Visser, who accumulate 93 points. The third driver in this year's season is Alice Powell, with 86 points. The Grand Tour's driver of choice, Abbie Eaton, is in 13th place this season.
It is worth noting that Jamie Chadwick has dominated this season by winning five out of seven races disputed so far. The competitor ranked second only won one race, the seventh of the season, and had otherwise accumulated points by consistently finishing among the top five competitors.
With three races left in the season, there was still a small possibility that someone else could nab the title, as the winner of a race gets 25 points, and the current leader of the drivers' championship had a 50-point lead.
For this to have gone as described, the current runner-up in the series would have had to win two races just to tie with Jamie Chadwick, and then get at least another point to win, while Chadwick would not gain zero points for the remaining three races. It is an unlikely scenario, but not entirely impossible.
Earlier this year, the W Series was on the Formula 1 support-race schedule at Silverstone, Barcelona, Hungaroring, Paul Ricard, Singapore, and Miami. This should have increased its visibility for sponsors and fans alike, which should bring more chances for the W Series drivers to be offered drives in other championships.
After obtaining her third W Series Championship title out of three possible, Jamie Chadwick will announce the next step in her motorsport career. In the three seasons that were disputed so far, she managed to get 11 wins, 10 pole-position starts, and 18 podiums.
The W Series races with Tatuus F3 T-318 single-seaters, which are homologated to the latest FIA F3 specification. The series has a prize fund of $1.5 million, out of which the champion gets $500,000, while the rest get a part of what is left.
