The Peugeot e-208 Gets a Little More Power and Range for 2023

Redesigned in 2019, the Peugeot 208 has an electric sibling twinned with subcompact hatchbacks and crossovers from Citroen, Opel, and DS. Following a small optimization at the end of 2021, the French automaker’s smallest electric vehicle has received a well-deserved boost in power and range for the upcoming model year. First and foremost, power increases by 15 percent, from 134 hp (136 ps) to 154 hp (156 ps).

