Peugeot 3008 and 5008 Crossovers Gain Enhanced Specs in the Home of James Bond

Peugeot’s 3008 and 5008 crossovers have just been updated for the UK market, receiving new trim levels, styling changes and interior upgrades at no extra charge to future customers. Both models also get a greater choice of powertrains, with plug-in hybrid technology now widely available for the 3008.
Starting this month, Active Premium + and Allure Premium + will replace the old Active Premium and Allure Premium trims, while the basic Allure is no longer available. Both models will also be available in GT and GT Premium specifications.
Opting for an Active Premium + variant means enjoying goodies such as the ‘Aluminum Pack’ with aluminum front door sills and pedals, 18-inch ‘Detroit’ storm gray diamond-cut wheels (on 3008 only), plus aluminum roof rails. Also new are the dark tinted rear windows and rear side windows.
Those who prefer the Allure Premium + specification will get a Black Diamond finish for the roof, also part of the ‘Aluminum Pack’.
In terms of performance, Active Premium + models across both ranges receive the EAT8 8-speed automatic gearbox for 1.2L PureTech 130 and 1.5L BlueHDi powertrains – following growing customer demand for automatic over manual gearboxes.
Speaking of customer demand, the 3008 hybrid range has expanded to include the new Active Premium + trim, offering the following additional elements (over the gas/diesel equivalent): 10-inch touchscreen with Connected Navigation and Voice Recognition, Half Mistral leather effect trim with ‘Colyn’ and ‘Mint Green’ stitching, lumbar support for the driver’s seat, a frameless rear-view mirror and an Advanced Emergency Braking System with video and radar assistance.
To be fair, there is one additional cost to customers, namely a £110 ($130) increase in price for models equipped with 1.2L PureTech 130 Euro 6.4 engines. Let’s face it though, that’s a rather insignificant amount, especially once you factor in how much you’re paying for the vehicle as a whole.
