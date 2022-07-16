The limousine started out as a horse-drawn carriage, but ultimately swapped horse power for horsepower in 1902. The first combustion-engined limousine was developed that year in the French city of Limoges, hence the limousine’s name. The former administrative region of Limousin also needs to be mentioned. Both names originate from the Lemovices, a Gallic tribe mentioned by Gaius Julius Caesar in Commentarii de Bello Gallico.
French automakers know a thing or two about limousines, especially Peugeot. Currently owned by Stellantis, the cross-border merger between PSA and FCA, the French automaker was founded in 1810 in the guise of a steel foundry. Then a family-owned business, the company founded by Armand Peugeot originally produced... wait for it... hand tools and kitchen utensils.
Armand Peugeot took a liking to automobiles after a fateful meeting with Gottlieb Daimler. A steam-powered three-wheeler was launched in 1889, and one year later, Peugeot rolled out a gasoline-powered four-wheeler that would set the stage for the presidential limos we’re covering today.
Alexandre Millerand, the President of France from 1920 to 1924, drove a Type 156 during his tenure at the Élysée Palace. Produced between 1921 and 1923, the six-cylinder model features a 3,670-millimeter wheelbase and straight-six muscle. The 6.0-liter powerplant enables a top speed of 90 kilometers per hour (56 miles per hour if you prefer imperial units).
Approximately half a century after Millerand's 156, a Peugeot-loving automobile enthusiast by the name of Valéry Giscard d'Estaing was elected by the French people as their President between 1974 and 1981. The Lion of Sochaux came back to the Elysée Palace in 1975 in grand style.
VGE ordered no fewer than four examples of the 604 during his term. Finished in moss green rather than black, these cars were split into two groups. Three units were top-of-the-line SL trims powered by a V6. The 604-based presidential limousine, by comparison, is 62 centimeters (24.4 inches) longer in wheelbase thanks to French coachbuilder Heuliez. Another French coachbuilder, Chapron, wanted in on the action with a 604-based landaulet that was ultimately delivered to Nigeria in 1979.
Come 1991, the French presidential administration purchased a very special 605 that had been lengthened and armored by Labbé, a Breton company that later morphed into Centigon. The V6-powered limousine was primarily used to drive heads of state such as Mikhail Gorbachev.
The downright controversial Nicolas Sarkozy rolled in the 607 Paladine, first presented in the guise of a concept at the 2000 Geneva Motor Show. More than five meters long, the landaulet-style limousine was reassuringly bling thanks to a retractable glass roof covering the rear seats, Hermes upholstery consisting of blue and cream leather, and a minibar.
François Hollande, who cozied up to Putin before Russia invaded the Donbas in 2014, used a bespoke version of the DS5 HYbrid4 during a time when DS models were still marketed under Citroen. The sister brand of Peugeot had to phase out the lovely Citroen C6 from the presidential fleet to make room for this part-MPV, part-wagon atrocity of design.
Emmanuel Macron was anointed President of France in May 2017, and his original means of presidential transport came in the guise of a coach-built version of the DS 7 Crossback. The switcheroo back to Peugeot, namely the 5008, occurred on Bastille Day. Celebrated each year on July 14th, the National Day of France marks the 1789 storming of the Bastille.
