2022 Peugeot 308 Launched in the UK, Base Spec Priced at £25,270

Previously a rather affordable compact hatchback, the Peugeot 308 has gone upmarket for the long-awaited third generation. Over in the United Kingdom, the Lion of Sochaux is charging £25,270 ($31,100) for the lowliest spec available while the SW wagon is £26,470 ($32,595).
The biggest rival of the Focus and Golf comes standard with a number of driver-assistance technologies, including lane keeping assist and intelligent speed adaptation. Active Safety Brake with pedestrian and cyclist detection is featured, together with the requisite cruise control and speed limiter.
Active Premium is how the base specification is dubbed. Equipped with LED headlights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 16-inch alloys, and 10 inches of touchscreen, this fellow comes with either a 1.2-liter turbo or a 1.5-liter turbo diesel, both connected to an eight-speed automatic tranny.
Both mills are rated at 131 ponies, and both are pretty close in terms of fuel efficiency and emissions. The Allure trim level, however, is the one to pick because it comes with the new i-Connect infotainment system, Connected 3D Navigation, a 180-degree reversing camera, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
The Allure Premium, GT, and GT Premium round off the lineup. Two plug-in hybrid powertrains also need to be mentioned, with both employing a 1.6-liter turbo and a small electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery.
HYbrid 180 designates the number of metric horsepower, and in typical WLTP fashion, the fuel economy ratings are very optimistic. Peugeot quotes 281.1 to 213.7 miles to the gallon, which is 1.0 to 1.3 liters per 100 kilometers if you prefer the metric system. The HYbrid 180 is capable of up to 37 miles (60 kilometers) of zero-emission driving on a single charge. The other choise comes in the guise of the HYbrid 225 with 225 ponies on tap.
“The compact family car remains one of the most important and competitive segments and is one where Peugeot excels,” said Managing Director Julie David. “The new 308 and 308 SW offer buyers the possibility to choose the powertrain that best meets their needs, and represents another step in our commitment to offer an electrified variant across our lineup by 2025.”
Considering that even the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sold better in 2021, the peeps at Peugeot may want to go back and eat some of that humble pie.
Active Premium is how the base specification is dubbed. Equipped with LED headlights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 16-inch alloys, and 10 inches of touchscreen, this fellow comes with either a 1.2-liter turbo or a 1.5-liter turbo diesel, both connected to an eight-speed automatic tranny.
Both mills are rated at 131 ponies, and both are pretty close in terms of fuel efficiency and emissions. The Allure trim level, however, is the one to pick because it comes with the new i-Connect infotainment system, Connected 3D Navigation, a 180-degree reversing camera, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
The Allure Premium, GT, and GT Premium round off the lineup. Two plug-in hybrid powertrains also need to be mentioned, with both employing a 1.6-liter turbo and a small electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery.
HYbrid 180 designates the number of metric horsepower, and in typical WLTP fashion, the fuel economy ratings are very optimistic. Peugeot quotes 281.1 to 213.7 miles to the gallon, which is 1.0 to 1.3 liters per 100 kilometers if you prefer the metric system. The HYbrid 180 is capable of up to 37 miles (60 kilometers) of zero-emission driving on a single charge. The other choise comes in the guise of the HYbrid 225 with 225 ponies on tap.
“The compact family car remains one of the most important and competitive segments and is one where Peugeot excels,” said Managing Director Julie David. “The new 308 and 308 SW offer buyers the possibility to choose the powertrain that best meets their needs, and represents another step in our commitment to offer an electrified variant across our lineup by 2025.”
Considering that even the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sold better in 2021, the peeps at Peugeot may want to go back and eat some of that humble pie.