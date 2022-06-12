What Would Hermione Drive on Vacation? An EV, Just Like Emma Watson

Born from Muggle parents, when she would not be using Floo Powder or Apparition, Hermione Granger would 100% go for electric vehicles to travel around. And, in real life, so does Emma Watson, who rented a 2022 Peugeot e-2008 for her vacation in Spain.
Emma Watson, who gave life to Hermione Granger in all eight Harry Potter movies from 2001 to 2011, is as concerned with activism as her character on screen. While Hermione fought for House Elves' rights and whatnot, the 32-year-old actress is very involved in women’s rights, gender equality, and environmental justice.
During a study in 2019, Swedish researchers from Lund University found Watson to have the lowest carbon footprint out of all the celebrities analyzed, with most of her CO2 emissions coming from flying.
And she actually puts her money where her mouth is, as we can see from her choices in cars during her vacation in Spain. As the actress spent time with friends and worked on her tennis skills, she also rented a Peugeot e-2008 to get around Ibiza.
The Peugeot 2008 comes with three powertrain options: petrol, diesel, and electric. The fully electric option is powered by an electric motor that puts out 134 horsepower (136 horsepower) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque, developed on the new e-CMP (Common Modular Platform) platform.
The SUV has a WLTP range of up to 214 mi (345 km) thanks to its 50-kWh battery, with a top speed of 93 mph (150 kph).
While she tried to keep her carbon footprint low during her extensive holiday in the Mediterranean country, she was also seen enjoying some horseback riding, as you can see in the attached post below.
When she’s not renting an EV, Emma has been seen riding in a Cadillac Escalade ESV, a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, an Audi S3, a Lexus RX, and, obviously, a Toyota Prius.
