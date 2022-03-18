Peugeot Enters Pakistan With Dealer Network, Local Car Assembly, but What About the U.S.?

In a rather surprising maneuver, Peugeot has expanded its operations in the Far East by officially launching in Pakistan. The Stellantis-owned brand is now officially represented in the country with a 220-million population, and has teamed up with Lucky Motor Corporation for this move.
A subsidiary of the Yunus Brothers Group, the latter company is said to have a legacy spanning over five decades, and will help the French automaker build and sell cars locally.
“Lucky Motors is set to change the automotive landscape of Pakistan by introducing Peugeot, the first locally-made European brand in the country,” said COO Asif Rizvi. “We are very excited to partner with Peugeot and look forward to being associated with Stellantis, a company that strongly believes in futuristic mobility solutions.”
Peugeot’s partnership with Lucky Motors has kicked off with the opening of eight sales, after sales, and services dealerships in Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala. Subsequently, the auto firm has announced that it will inaugurate a factory in Karachi, where they will assemble the 2008 subcompact crossover. They are also considering the local production of the zero-emission e-2008 as well, but this decision is still pending.
“We are delighted with this partnership. This will be the first time a European car is assembled in Pakistan, and we are excited to work with Lucky Motors to support employment, localization, and the local automotive industry in the country,” said Peugeot’s CEO, Linda Jackson. “Internationalization is a key focus for PEUGEOT, with the B and C segment SUV growth in Pakistan, representing a great opportunity for us. This is also bolstered by the evolution of the legislation of the country towards electrification which is fully in line with our own strategy.”
On a different note, we will remind you that Peugeot has been pondering about returning to the United States for a few years now. They even went as far as testing various new models in the New World, but that was before the global pandemic. You might be wondering if they will stick to this plan, and so are we, despite last year's report stating that they're not interested in it anymore. As a result, we reached out to them, popping the big question, and we'll be updating this story when (or if) they reply.
