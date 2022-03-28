Peugeot 208 and 2008 Models Gain New Automatic Gear Selector with a More Minimalist Design

Peugeot has decided to do away with the 208 and 2008’s protruding gear lever for automatic transmission models, where instead you’ll now get a supposedly more ergonomic design featuring a small lever perfectly integrated into the center console.
This new gearbox selector isn’t aimed just at the internal combustion engine models with the EAT8 automatic transmission, but also e-208 and e-2008 models with their battery electric drivetrains.
As a bit of a personal note, after driving several Peugeot models featuring the EAT8 gearbox, I can tell you that its “protruding lever,” was among the best in the world from a comfort and usability standpoint. It was perfect for gripping as you didn’t need to angle your wrist a certain way, and it was perfect for resting your palm on it.
Bottom line, I’ll be sad to see it go, in case the carmaker starts replacing it with this new design on its entire range.
Anyway, back to this new selector, it does boast a modern design, while also freeing up space in the central console. To be fair, it does work well with Peugeot’s i-Cockpit layout, from a visual standpoint.
According to the company, the finish on the new selector is among the best on the market, combining satin chrome, piano black and a carbon look for the wrist rest.
In terms of usability, things look pretty straightforward. You engage R for Reverse, N for Neutral and D for Drive - in other news, water is still wet. Anyway, P then puts the gearbox in park, whereas B activates regenerative braking on EV variants. There’s also an M button on internal combustion engine cars, which allows you to manually select the gear engaged using paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.
It’s worth mentioning that if B mode isn’t activated on e-208 and e-2008 models, the deceleration will be moderate when the foot leaves the accelerator pedal, offering a sensation close to the one you get from an internal combustion engine with an automatic gearbox.
