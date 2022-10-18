Stellantis Shakes Down Paris Motor Show With an Awe-Inspiring Electrified Portfolio

Stellantis have been on a crusade to change the narrative in the automotive landscape. The automaker is hell-bent on achieving its new objective of adopting a sustainable, EV-focused fleet. Moreover, Its presence at the 2022 Paris Motor Show "Mondial de L'Auto" was a reminder of its focus – spanning across all its brands.
The conglomerate that has plans to launch 28 new battery electric vehicles by 2024 took advantage of the 2022 Paris Motor Show to showcase its capabilities, unveiling a range of electrified offerings.
According to a recent press release, the automotive manufacturing corporation stated that their commitment to carbon neutrality in 2038, ahead of their competitors, will benefit France.
Stellantis N.V stirred up the event with electrified offerings from DS Automobiles, Jeep, and Peugeot.
As expected, its most impressive showcase, Jeep Avenger 4x4 EV Concept, stormed the event, stamping its authority on the moniker's off-roading legacy.
Its name pretty much betrays its capabilities offering a chunkier four-wheel-drive version of the two-wheel-drive Avenger electric.
The EV concept's offerings say a lot about its capabilities, including higher ground clearance, tow hooks, beefy all-terrain tires, wider fenders, and tracks.
Also taking center stage was DS automobiles, with the new DS 3 unveiled a while back during the Paris Fashion Week. The new DS 3 takes over from the DS 3 CROSSBACK and features an all-electric package with up to 402 km (250 miles) autonomy.
The increasingly refined DS 4 featured a 360 upgrade on all levels (in its plug-in hybrid version with some EV-only range), specifically the OPERA trim level and PERFORMANCE LINE variants.
The updated DS 7 Crossback now comes with a new sportier and sharper design (changes on the front and rear). According to the manufacturer, the new update combines technical expertise with elegance. It also features new tech and, most importantly, a new active suspension system that comes standard on all E-TENSE powertrains.
Apart from premiering the Peugeot 408 fastback, a new 400 km (249 mi) range variant of the E-208, and the all-electric Scooter, the Lion-badged Brand announced that it will drop the curtains on the Peugeot Inception Concept in weeks to come.
"By choosing to produce the future Peugeot e-308 and e-408 at our Mulhouse site, Stellantis confirms that it's giving each of its French Industrial sites a future for the 'post-combustion era,' thanks to a forward-looking approach based on co-construction with our social partners," Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in a press briefing at the Paris Motor Show.
Stellantis set out an objective to have all its European passenger sales electric by 2030. In the United States, the conglomerate is looking to have a 50% passenger car and light-duty truck battery electric vehicle production mix within the same period.
