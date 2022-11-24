Peugeot Officially Applies for U.S. Visa, Although Only for the Inception Concept

Last month, Peugeot took to the World Wide Web to announce the unveiling of a brand-new concept car, baptized the Inception. The study was supposed to be presented “in the weeks to come,” but the weeks will become months by the time it will be ready for the grand unveiling.
According to the French auto marque, the Inception Concept will be shown to the world at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, on January 5, and will offer a glimpse into the brand’s future.
More specifically, Peugeot says that it will show how they are “taking advantage of ‘BEV-by-design' next-generation electric platforms to turn the entire automotive experience upside down.” On top of this, the show car is said to feature a “feline stance,” and “luminous three-claw signatures.”
Moreover, it will also “embody the brand’s core values – Allure, Emotion, and Excellence,” while marking “the start of a new era” at Peugeot. The automaker claims that it will “pave the way for the features and technology that customers will find in their future Peugeot,” so besides what is expected to be a bold design, it will be a tech-festooned extravaganza too.
Subsequent to the live unveiling of the Inception Concept, Peugeot will hold a digital presentation, and they will reveal some plans for the future the next day. Everything will be topped off by international round tables with several execs, including head honcho Linda Jackson.
2023 will be an electrifying year for the Stellantis-owned car brand, as they will offer an electrified version of every model. Five brand-new electric vehicles bearing the signature of the lion company will be introduced over the next two years as well, and electric variants across the range are due by 2025, prior to them going all-electric on the Old Continent by the end of the decade.
