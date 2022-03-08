And the 2022 Women's World Car of the Year Is… Not a Crossover, nor an EV

Women don’t seem to be particularly fond of the latest automotive trends. Well, not in general, but the 56 jurors from 40 countries across five continents, who just announced the big winner of the 2022 Women’s World Car of the Year, aren’t, because the vehicle is not a crossover, nor does it feature an electric powertrain.
Think you can spot it if we tell you that the Peugeot 308 won Best Urban Car, the Kia Sportage Best Family SUV, the BMW iX Best Large SUV, the Ford Mustang Mach-E Best Family Car, the Audi e-tron GT Best Performance Car, and the Jeep Wrangler 4xe Best 4x4? Now that we told you that it is neither a high-rider nor an EV, it’s clear that we are looking at the Peugeot 308.
“Peugeot has been able to seduce families with a well-thought-out proposition, and a very striking image, but also to win over those looking for different powertrains: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and an EV coming next year,” said one juror.
“The Peugeot 308 is an automobile that offers just about everything you could want in a car,” added another juror. “It drives very well, and it’s hard to believe there’s only a 1.2-liter engine under the bonnet of most versions.”
In order to qualify as a contender for the 2022 Women’s World Car of the Year, vehicles had to be launched between January 1 and December 31, 2021. The team narrowed down the list by testing and evaluating dozens of models, and in the first round of voting, the best cars in each of the six different categories were chosen from a total of 65 vehicles.
Peugeot’s compact follows in the footsteps of the Land Rover Defender, which was last year’s big winner, selected then from nine different categories, such as Best Family Car, Best Urban Car, Best Sports Car, Best Luxury Car, Best Medium SUV, Best Urban SUV, Best Large SUV, Best EV, and Best 4x4 & Pickup.
