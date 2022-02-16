2022 Women's World Car of the Year Winners Announced, Think You Can Spot Them?

Having completed the final round of testing, the Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) jury has announced this year’s winners in the six different categories.
Comprising 56 motoring journalists from 40 countries, spanning five continents, the panel, made exclusively of women, jumped behind the wheel of each vehicle, which had to be launched between January 1, and December 31, 2021, in order to evaluate them, and eventually decide which one deserves the crown.
“These vehicles represent excellence in their segments based on safety, driving, comfort, technology, design, efficiency, impact on the environment, and value for money,” WWCOTY explains in the official press release. “Despite the challenges of living and working during a global pandemic, jurors made an extra effort to get behind the wheel of these vehicles to evaluate them.”
So, which cars do you think got their stamp of approval? That would be the Peugeot 308 in the Urban Model category, and the Audi e-tron GT in the Performance Car. These were the only passenger vehicles to have won an award, as the rest are crossovers and SUVs. Thus, in the Large Car, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was declared the big winner, whereas the best Large SUV, in their vision, is the BMW iX. The Family SUV category was won by the Kia Sportage, and the 4x4 by the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.
WWCOTY’s work isn’t ready yet, as they will get together once again to choose one overall winner, which will drive home with their Best Car of the Year trophy. The result will be announced around March 8, coinciding with the International Women’s Day.
Last year, the Land Rover Defender was declared the big winner, which was chosen from nine different categories that included Best Urban Car, Best Family Car, Best Luxury Car, Best Sports Car, Best Urban SUV, Best Medium SUV, Best Large SUV, Best 4x4 & Pickup, and Best EV.
“These vehicles represent excellence in their segments based on safety, driving, comfort, technology, design, efficiency, impact on the environment, and value for money,” WWCOTY explains in the official press release. “Despite the challenges of living and working during a global pandemic, jurors made an extra effort to get behind the wheel of these vehicles to evaluate them.”
So, which cars do you think got their stamp of approval? That would be the Peugeot 308 in the Urban Model category, and the Audi e-tron GT in the Performance Car. These were the only passenger vehicles to have won an award, as the rest are crossovers and SUVs. Thus, in the Large Car, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was declared the big winner, whereas the best Large SUV, in their vision, is the BMW iX. The Family SUV category was won by the Kia Sportage, and the 4x4 by the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.
WWCOTY’s work isn’t ready yet, as they will get together once again to choose one overall winner, which will drive home with their Best Car of the Year trophy. The result will be announced around March 8, coinciding with the International Women’s Day.
Last year, the Land Rover Defender was declared the big winner, which was chosen from nine different categories that included Best Urban Car, Best Family Car, Best Luxury Car, Best Sports Car, Best Urban SUV, Best Medium SUV, Best Large SUV, Best 4x4 & Pickup, and Best EV.