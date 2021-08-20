2022 World Car of the Year Candidates Announced, Think You Can Spot the Winner?

The long journey to the 2022 World Car of the Year (WCOTY) has officially kicked off, with the nominees announced and a brand new category: World Electric Vehicle of the Year.
In order to be eligible for the prestigious award, the cars have to be new and on sale in at least two major markets, such as the USA, Latin America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and Korea, on at least two continents, from January 1, 2021, to March 30, 2022.
For the next leg of the competition, the 102 jurors from 33 countries will head to Los Angeles for the official test drive media event in November. The list will be constantly trimmed down to the finalists, and the big winners in each of the six categories will be announced on April 13, 2022, in New York.
“With the importance of EVs and growing consumer interest, the need for trusted sources for consumers to turn to is paramount, and like the New York Auto Show, the industry’s top journalists that make up the World Car Awards are a trusted resource for buyers as they research their next new vehicle,” said the Auto Show President, Mark Schienberg.2022 World Car of the Year:
Audi Q4 e-tron / Q5 Sportback e-tron*
BMW i4*
Citroen C5 X*
Genesis G70
Honda Civic
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Staria
Hyundai Tucson
Jeep Grand Cherokee / Grand Cherokee L*
Kia EV6*
Kia Sportage
Lexus NX
Mitsubishi Outlander
Subaru BRZ
Subaru Outback
Toyota Corolla Cross
Toyota GR 862022 World Luxury Car of the Year:
Audi e-tron GT
BMW iX
BMW iX3
Genesis GV70
Land Rover TBD
Toyota Land Cruiser
Volvo XC40 Recharge2022 World Performance Car of the Year:
Audi RS 3
BMW M3 / M4
Hyundai Elantra N
Hyundai Kona N
Porsche 911 GT3
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT
Subaru BRZ
Toyota GR 86World Electric Vehicle of the Year:
Audi e-Tron GT
Audi Q4 e-tron / Q5 Sportback e-tron
BMW i4
BMW iX
BMW iX3
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Kia EV6
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 World Urban Car of the Year:
Hyundai Staria (for now)2022 World Car Design of the Year
– to be decided.
Vehicles marked with an asterisk could change categories once the jurors get their hands on the pricing information.
