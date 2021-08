2022 World Car of the Year Candidates Announced, Think You Can Spot the Winner?

In order to be eligible for the prestigious award , the cars have to be new and on sale in at least two major markets, such as the USA, Latin America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and Korea, on at least two continents, from January 1, 2021, to March 30, 2022.For the next leg of the competition, the 102 jurors from 33 countries will head to Los Angeles for the official test drive media event in November. The list will be constantly trimmed down to the finalists, and the big winners in each of the six categories will be announced on April 13, 2022, in New York.“With the importance of EVs and growing consumer interest, the need for trusted sources for consumers to turn to is paramount, and like the New York Auto Show, the industry’s top journalists that make up the World Car Awards are a trusted resource for buyers as they research their next new vehicle,” said the Auto Show President, Mark Schienberg.Audi Q4 e-tron / Q5 Sportback e-tron*BMW i4*Citroen C5 X*Genesis G70Honda CivicHyundai Ioniq 5Hyundai StariaHyundai TucsonJeep Grand Cherokee / Grand Cherokee L*Kia EV6*Kia SportageLexus NXMitsubishi OutlanderSubaru BRZSubaru OutbackToyota Corolla CrossToyota GR 86Audi e-tron GTBMW iXBMW iX3Genesis GV70Land Rover TBDToyota Land CruiserVolvo XC40 RechargeAudi RS 3BMW M3 / M4Hyundai Elantra NHyundai Kona NPorsche 911 GT3Porsche Cayenne Turbo GTSubaru BRZToyota GR 86Audi e-Tron GTAudi Q4 e-tron / Q5 Sportback e-tronBMW i4BMW iXBMW iX3Hyundai Ioniq 5Kia EV6Volvo XC40 RechargeHyundai Staria (for now)– to be decided.Vehicles marked with an asterisk could change categories once the jurors get their hands on the pricing information.