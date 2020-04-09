Porsche Taycan Is the Luxury Performance Car of the Year

Caterham Super Seven 1600 Revealed with Most Power Ever, Two Chassis

Until the coronavirus pandemic turned our world upside down, distinctions like the World Car of the Year Awards (WCOTY) were handed out in glamorous surroundings, usually at some auto show somewhere in the world. 69 photos



The EV was named by the panel of 86 jurors this year’s World Luxury Car and World Performance Car. Thus, the new model joins a long line of Porsches that have scored victories in the performance category in 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017, but is the first one to land a title in the luxury department.



“We are so happy to have been awarded these prizes. They reflect the positive feedback from our customers and are a great incentive for our future work,” said in a statement Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.



“We see ourselves as pioneers of sustainable mobility and have brought an emotive as well as highly innovative sports car to the road with the Taycan – fully electric and 100 percent Porsche.”



In the U.S., the electric Porsche is available in three configurations, namely 4S, Turbo and Turbo S. Power is between 435 and 625 ps, while the range offered by the EV is from 252 miles (407 km) to 280 miles (450 km).



The Taycan was first shown in public at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2019 and started being sold over the course of 2020. Priced from $150,900, the model is for the moment playing the game rather alone in its segment.

