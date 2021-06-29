2021 Peugeot 308 Launched in the UK, Range-Topper Costs VW Golf R Money

3 2022 Peugeot 308 Leaks Out Early, Looks Like a Mechanical Lion

Reborn under the Stellantis era, the new generation Peugeot 308 will start arriving in UK showrooms in December. In the meantime, the French automaker has released the pricing and specification of the compact hatchback range. 8 photos



OTR pricing starts at £24,000 (equal to $33,342), £640 ($889) more than the base Volkswagen Golf Life, and goes up to at least £38,800 ($53,902) for the range-topping model, £495 ($688) shy of the 320 PS (315 HP / 235 kW ) Golf R AWD hot hatch.



Depending on the chosen grade, the



The Hybrid 180, with 180 PS (177 HP / 132 kW), is available from the Allure, while the Hybrid 225, rated at 225 PS (222 HP / 165 kW), is limited to the GT and GT Premium.



The



The Allure brings 17-inch wheels, different upholstery inside, ambient lighting, 3D navigation with live traffic updates, 180-degree reversing camera, front parking sensors, and Active Safety Brake tech.



The Allure Premium adds wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging pad, rear cross traffic alert with stop&go, and active blind spot detection.



The GT sits on 18-inch wheels, and gets Matrix LED headlights, Peugeot’s i-Cockpit with configurable digital cluster, heated steering wheel, full grain leather with green stitching on the steering wheel, and Alcantara and Isabella leather effect upholstery.



Finally, the



