All-New Peugeot 308 SW Arrives With Stylish Looks and Two Plug-In Hybrid Options

After the unveiling of the all-new 308 back in March, we knew that it was only a matter of time before the SW wagon variant joined the range. Now, while Peugeot has embraced the concept of electric mobility, rest assured that you’ll still be able to buy a diesel-powered 308 SW if you want to.
Like the hatchback version, the 308 SW can be purchased with two plug-in hybrid configurations in the 225 e-EAT8 and 180 e-EAT8. You also get a choice of three gasoline versions (PureTech 110 BVM6, PureTech 130 BVM6, PureTech 130 EAT8) and two BlueHDi diesels—both with 130 PS (128 hp) and either a manual or automatic gearbox.
The PHEV models offer a total of 37 miles (60 km) of EV range as per WLTP standards, while the battery can be fully recharged in just under two hours with an optional 7.4 kW charger.
Aesthetically, this new variant boasts a sporty design, with a sharp rear end that features full LED lighting technology, displaying a brand-specific three claws. Meanwhile, available exterior colors include Avatar Blue, Elixir Red, Pearl White, Banquise White, Artense Gray, Platinum Gray, and Perla Nera Black.
In terms of practicality and efficiency, the new 308 SW is looking to put its best foot forward. The compact wagon has been aerodynamically optimized with a Cx of just 0.277 and an SCx of 0.618 m for CO2 emissions and fuel consumption gains.
Other highlights include a myriad of storage options: the second-row seats, which can be split into three sections (40/20/40), motorized trunk flap, two-position trunk floor, and a total of 608 liters (21.47 cu ft) of trunk space that you can maximize to 1,634 liters (57.7 cu ft) if you fold the rear seats.
Sticking with the interior theme, this is also where you’ll find the new compact steering wheel, just like on the hatchback model, as well as the 10-inch displays (gauge cluster and infotainment unit). The latter utilizes Peugeot’s i-Connect Advanced system, which also comes with wireless mirroring and four USB type-C slots, among many other features.
As for active safety, the 308 SW gets Peugeot’s latest semi-autonomous driving aids, like the Drive Assist 2.0. It consists of adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go, plus lane departure warning. It also adds three new features that you can enjoy on dual-lane highways, such as semi-automatic lane change, early speed recommendation, and curve speed adaptation.
Depending on where you live, the Peugeot 308 SW can be purchased directly from the carmaker’s official website for a 100% digital experience.
