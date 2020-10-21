2022 Peugeot 308 Spied, Will Share EMP2 Platform With All-New Opel Astra

2 2022 Peugeot 308 Gets Accurate Rendering, Still Looks Boring

The second generation of the 308 entered production in 2013, which means that a proper redesign is dearly needed. Even though a second facelift has been applied this year, 2021 is when the third generation will roll out with familiar underpinnings. 19 photos PHEV with a small electric motor driving the rear wheels.



If you take a closer look at the rear windows of the prototype in the photo gallery, you will also notice stickers that confirm plug-in hybrid propulsion. In addition to e- AWD , the French Lion also offers a front-driven PHEV with 222 horsepower as opposed to 296 horsepower. If these figures sound familiar, that’s because the



There have been rumors about a full-electric version, but don’t hold your breath for the impossible. The EMP2 on which the compact hatchback is based isn’t compatible with complete electrification, and the eVMP platform will arrive in 2023, two years after the 308 enters production.



As for standalone gasoline and diesel engines, Peugeot isn’t going to pull the plug on them just yet. The automaker currently ranks high on the list of Europe’s greenest automakers in terms of CO2 emissions, and the 2021 fleet-wide average target of 95 grams isn’t wishful thinking for the French manufacturer thanks to downsized mills and electric variants such as the e-208 subcompact hatchback and the e-2008 subcompact crossover.



Spied in Spain showing near-production body panels under the camouflage, the 308 adopts the LED daytime running lights that we know and love from the 208 and 2008 in addition to the mid-cycle updates for the 3008 and 5008. The footprint appears to be similar to the outgoing model, and at the rear, the prototype is also equipped with a tow ball that should come in handy if you’re into caravanning. As a brief refresher, the outgoing model is capable of towing 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds).



