autoevolution
 

New Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid Isn’t Cheap, Boasts 50 Kilometers of EV Range

7 Nov 2019, 16:26 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Sitting at the top of the C5 Aircross lineup, the SUV Hybrid (that’s how it’s called, seriously!) is available to order in France for the princely price of €39,950 including taxes. That’s expensive by compact crossover standards, but then again, the all-electric range of 50 kilometers makes every euro worth it.
28 photos
2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid2020 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid
Despite the terminology that Citroen’s marketing department came up with, you’re actually looking at a plug-in hybrid with an internal combustion engine and an electric motor driving the front wheels as well. Twinned with the DS 7 Crossback, Opel Grandland X, and two Peugeots, the newcomer totals 225 PS (222 horsepower) as well as 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) of torque.

Instead of an e-CVT, the French automaker made a case for a torque-converter automatic transmission with eight forward ratios. Linked to the 80-kW electric motor on the front axle, the Citroen also boasts 13.2 kWh instead of 11.8 kW in the case with the Peugeot 508 Hybrid sedan and station wagon.

It boggles the mind why automakers still charge extra for a 7.4-kW charger, but you’ll need it unless you want to wait seven hours or so on a domestic socket with the standard 3.7-kW charger. The faster system needs under two hours to charge the battery on a 32-amp wall box and four hours on 14 amps.

Estimated fuel economy as per the WLTP? Even though these numbers are somewhat optimistic, the C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid is technically capable of 1.7 liters per 100 kilometers if your driving style implies granny going to Sunday church. That’s 138.3 miles to the gallon U.S. and 166.2 miles per gallon in the United Kingdom, translating to CO2 emissions of 39 g/km.

Anodised blue exterior accents set the plug-in hybrid apart from ICE-only versions of the C5 Aircross, and the auto-dimming rearview mirror emits a blue light to the outside of the car when driven in EV mode. Changes further include dedicated graphics for the instrument panel and touchscreen, joined by a driving mode selector on the center console next to the gear selector.

EV mode can take you up to 135 km/h (84 mph), but as standard, the system is programmed to default in Hybrid every time you start the car. Sport mode is also available, but Citroen isn’t kidding anyone with this feature.

2020 Citroen C5 Aircross Citroen C5 Aircross PHEV Citroen crossover SUV Europe
press release
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car How the Genesis G70 Stole the New BMW 3 Series’ ThunderHow the Genesis G70 Stole the New BMW 3 Series’ Thunder
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One American-Made Motorcycles: Metal Soldiers of World War IAmerican-Made Motorcycles: Metal Soldiers of World War I
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Why You Should Be Excited About the James Webb Space TelescopeWhy You Should Be Excited About the James Webb Space Telescope
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road World's Fastest SUVs to Take on the AutobahnWorld's Fastest SUVs to Take on the Autobahn
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Pack Your Bags for Space Travel by 2025, You Will Be Staying at the Von BraunPack Your Bags for Space Travel by 2025, You Will Be Staying at the Von Braun
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
CITROEN models:
CITROEN C5 AircrossCITROEN C5 Aircross Large SUVCITROEN C3 AircrossCITROEN C3 Aircross CrossoverCITROEN BerlingoCITROEN Berlingo Medium MPVCITROEN BerlingoCITROEN Berlingo Medium MPVCITROEN E-MehariCITROEN E-Mehari Small SUVAll CITROEN models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day