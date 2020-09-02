Plug-In Hybrid Pickup Truck Imagined With Peugeot 3008 Styling

At the time of writing, the only pickup truck with hybrid assistance is the F-150 PowerBoost from the Ford Motor Company. Not long now, all-electric workhorses will roll out in and beyond the United States of America.
Plug-in hybrid assistance, however, makes little to no sense in this type of vehicle because of the additional weight of PHEV over HEV. Going plug-in hybrid would also hinder the GVWR of a pickup truck, translating to inferior towing and payload capacities in comparison to a hybrid like the PowerBoost.
Having said that, the Peugeot 3008 HYbrid4 pickup truck will always remain a rendering. The design study from Kleber Silva also appears limited in terms of cargo capacity, and in the real world, the compact crossover’s platform is not suitable at all for hauling goodies from point A to point B.
The French automaker, however, has a workhorse that may (or may not) be treated to hybrid assistance if demand calls for this fuel-saving technology. Landtrek is how it’s called, and believe it or not, the underpinnings come from Chinese automaker Changan Automobile. Developed with Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa in mind, the Landtrek has no chance of going hybrid.
You see, these markets have a pretty “laissez-faire” approach to environmentalism despite growing concerns over greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, a byproduct of internal combustion. The U.S. and Europe, on the other hand, take these issues far more seriously, hence the popularity of eco-friendly vehicles in these parts of the world. Because the Landtrek isn’t going to be sold in the Old Continent, hybridization is not on the French Lion’s agenda.
Looking at the bigger picture, Peugeot has bigger problems to address in the near-term future. After almost three decades of slumber, the French automaker is eyeing to return on U.S. shores in 2023 even though little is known about this plan. What we do know is that dealers will be franchised, online retailing will play an important role on the sales front, and that no pickup is under development.
Having said that, the Peugeot 3008 HYbrid4 pickup truck will always remain a rendering. The design study from Kleber Silva also appears limited in terms of cargo capacity, and in the real world, the compact crossover’s platform is not suitable at all for hauling goodies from point A to point B.
The French automaker, however, has a workhorse that may (or may not) be treated to hybrid assistance if demand calls for this fuel-saving technology. Landtrek is how it’s called, and believe it or not, the underpinnings come from Chinese automaker Changan Automobile. Developed with Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa in mind, the Landtrek has no chance of going hybrid.
You see, these markets have a pretty “laissez-faire” approach to environmentalism despite growing concerns over greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, a byproduct of internal combustion. The U.S. and Europe, on the other hand, take these issues far more seriously, hence the popularity of eco-friendly vehicles in these parts of the world. Because the Landtrek isn’t going to be sold in the Old Continent, hybridization is not on the French Lion’s agenda.
Looking at the bigger picture, Peugeot has bigger problems to address in the near-term future. After almost three decades of slumber, the French automaker is eyeing to return on U.S. shores in 2023 even though little is known about this plan. What we do know is that dealers will be franchised, online retailing will play an important role on the sales front, and that no pickup is under development.