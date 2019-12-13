5 Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t

Opel Grandland X Hybrid Now Available With FWD, It's Adequately Priced

Borrowing platforms from Groupe PSA has enabled Opel (and Vauxhall) to electrify the lineup to a great extent. The Corsa-e is the automaker’s only EV for the time being, and plug-in hybrids include no fewer than two options. 13 photos



First things first, let’s talk pricing. The Business Edition trim level with this powertrain is €43,440 in Germany, but the environmental bonus brings that price down to 40,762 euros. There’s also a state subsidy after invoicing, further reducing the purchase price to €38,512 with value-added tax before options.



Now let’s cover the underpinnings. The German brother of the Peugeot 3008 and Citroen C5 Aircross outputs 180 PS from the internal combustion engine plus 110 PS from the electric motor, figures that enable the Grandland X Hybrid front-wheel drive to shoot to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.9 seconds. The top speed is rated at 225 km/h (140 mph), which is plenty enough for the Autobahn as well.



Contrary to its name, the plug-in hybrid crossover features a kWh system. The latter is an optional extra, but it’s well worth it considering that it halves the charging time to only two hours.



224 PS (300 horsepower) is already an impressive figure for a vehicle in this segment, but the party piece of the Grandland X Hybrid is the EV -only driving range. The WLTP rating is 57 kilometers, translating to 35 miles for British customers. AWD is estimated at 50 kilometers (31 miles) as per the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure.



