2022 Peugeot 308 Hatchback Makes Spyshots Debut, Shows Interior

These are the first spy images of the all-new Peugeot 308. It's not only a preview of French design in the coming years but also the technology that might arrive in America by the end of the decade.
This Peugeot 308 is technically the 3rd generation of its name, dating back to 2007. However, the lion-badged French brand has been making rivals for the VW Golf since the dawn of time. Thus, much is expected of the car, including game-changing hybrid technology.
Peugeot is the biggest name within the PSA conglomerate, which recently joined forces with the Fiat-Chrysler. In a few years, cars like this 308 hatchback might be on sale in America... but probably not.
The styling of the prototype is obscured by heavy camo. However, it's easy to tell that sharper lines and more creases are being used. The mirrors also take the form of those on the new Citroen C4. Even the badges will be completely different.
The only photo we have of the interior suggests we're dealing with an updated version of the famous i-Cockpit. Fully digital instruments sit behind a small, square steering wheel. The center console has changed around a larger 12-inch display in the style of a tablet (sitting on top of the dash).
The 308 III will continue to be a popular fleet car in Europe, so low emissions are important. We expect to see one small gasoline turbo motor making between 100 and 155 PS being aided by mild-hybrid technology. In addition to this, the Peugeot will rely on the 1.5 BlueHDi with up to 130 PS.
The bottomed-out rear suspension and completely blocked off grille makes us think that the prototype is an EV. Such a powertrain is shared between the smaller Peugeot e-208 GT and the sister Citroen e-C4 compact, making 135 PS and drawing juice from a 50 kWh battery pack.
Performance powertrains are also possible, though either as plug-ins or pure EVs. We've heard rumors of both a Golf R that uses the 300 hp system from the 3008 PHEV crossover. But honestly, this isn't a priority for the 308.
