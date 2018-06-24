NASA Readies Ten Years Plan to Save the Earth from Killer Asteroids

2020 Peugeot 308 Rumored, 300 HP GTi Model Will Be a Plug-in Hybrid

One of the most popular compacts in Europe and winner of a Car of the Year title, the Peugeot 308 will get an all-new generation two years from now. 4 photos



As for the 308 GTI, this hot hatch will take on the Civic Type R with a funky plug-in hybrid setup. Two e-motors, one for each axle, will help the 1.6-liter turbo to deliver a combined 300 HP. It will even have a pure-EV driving mode. The structure sounds suspiciously similar to plug-in versions of the 3008 and DS7 Crossback. As you may be aware, anything ending with an "8" is supposed to be more premium. So what's Peugeot's idea of a really good 5-door hatchback? The latest report from French magazine Caradisiac spills the beans.According to them, the 308 replacement will debut in 2020, roughly seven years after the current generation came out. It will ride on a modified version of the modular EMP2 platform, which underpins the 3008 crossover and 508 sedan and wagon.The styling is said to be influenced by the latter, with narrow LED headlights that have a tail-like signature at the bottom, a lot like the Renault Megane. Inside, Peugeot will continue to use a small steering wheel, and a digital instrument display placed high on the dash.Pricing is expected to start at around €21,000. It will be interesting to see how much tech Peugeot can offer for the money and how the 308 will compete with the highly anticipated 8th generation of the Golf, which is still Europe's most popular car.Thanks to a revised platform, the car should be a little lighter than before, a few centimeters will also be added to the body, freeing up precious legroom. The choice of powertrains will be similar to what's already going on, namely a 1.2-liter turbo gasoline motor and a 1.5-liter diesel forming the bulk of the range.However, two performance models are planned, and both will be electrified. The 308 GT will boast around 220and just one electric motor helping to power the front wheels.As for the 308 GTI, this hot hatch will take on the Civic Type R with a funky plug-in hybrid setup. Two e-motors, one for each axle, will help the 1.6-liter turbo to deliver a combined 300 HP. It will even have a pure-EV driving mode. The structure sounds suspiciously similar to plug-in versions of the 3008 and DS7 Crossback.