Peugeot 308 GTi by Arduini Corse Is TCR for the Road

HP

Widebody kits have become increasingly popular with tuners from all over the world catering to everything from the GTI to the Aventador. However, this isn't one of those. Well, technically, it is, but it's a one-off that you can't buy.Italian touring racing driver Massimo Arduini and his team put together a 308 GTi unlike any other. No, it's not based on the existing TCR track special, although it looks the part from every angle and also belongs on to the world of racing.The standard 2701.6-liter engine was already the most powerful of its kind. But the Italians increased its output further, to 302 HP. As you can probably tell from the photos, it's got a new intercooler and a single exhaust that looks borderline illegal.And to make better use of the increased power, they fitted milky-white 9x18-inch wheels with the stickiest Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2.After stripping out all the unnecessary weight, the 308 GTi now weighs only 1,155kg, making it lighter than even supermini hot hatchbacks. The hardcore treatment also includes adjustable KW suspension and a 340mm Brembo braking system.While the intention here is to make a race car for the road, this isn't exactly your regular compact. Thanks to that body kit, it stands out from a mile away, especially as there aren't any other 308 GTi models that have been tuned to this extent.Both sets of fenders have been flared out with the back receiving inserts for the doors as well. The bumper design has been completely changed, and at the rear there's room enough for 10 exhaust tips, not just the one they have. While we don't see this look catching on, at least Arduini gave the world something unique.