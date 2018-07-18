autoevolution
 

Peugeot 308 GTi by Arduini Corse Is TCR for the Road

18 Jul 2018, 20:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Despite Peugeot's best intentions, the 308 GTi never became a cult car like its German and French rivals. However, one unique project has sprung up from Italy of all places.
11 photos
Peugeot 308 GTi by Arduini Corse Is TCR for the RoadPeugeot 308 GTi by Arduini Corse Is TCR for the RoadPeugeot 308 GTi by Arduini Corse Is TCR for the RoadPeugeot 308 GTi by Arduini Corse Is TCR for the RoadPeugeot 308 GTi by Arduini Corse Is TCR for the RoadPeugeot 308 GTi by Arduini Corse Is TCR for the RoadPeugeot 308 GTi by Arduini Corse Is TCR for the RoadPeugeot 308 GTi by Arduini Corse Is TCR for the RoadPeugeot 308 GTi by Arduini Corse Is TCR for the RoadPeugeot 308 GTi by Arduini Corse Is TCR for the Road
Widebody kits have become increasingly popular with tuners from all over the world catering to everything from the GTI to the Aventador. However, this isn't one of those. Well, technically, it is, but it's a one-off that you can't buy.

Italian touring racing driver Massimo Arduini and his team put together a 308 GTi unlike any other. No, it's not based on the existing TCR track special, although it looks the part from every angle and also belongs on to the world of racing.

The standard 270 HP 1.6-liter engine was already the most powerful of its kind. But the Italians increased its output further, to 302 HP. As you can probably tell from the photos, it's got a new intercooler and a single exhaust that looks borderline illegal.

And to make better use of the increased power, they fitted milky-white 9x18-inch wheels with the stickiest Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2.

After stripping out all the unnecessary weight, the 308 GTi now weighs only 1,155kg, making it lighter than even supermini hot hatchbacks. The hardcore treatment also includes adjustable KW suspension and a 340mm Brembo braking system.

While the intention here is to make a race car for the road, this isn't exactly your regular compact. Thanks to that body kit, it stands out from a mile away, especially as there aren't any other 308 GTi models that have been tuned to this extent.

Both sets of fenders have been flared out with the back receiving inserts for the doors as well. The bumper design has been completely changed, and at the rear there's room enough for 10 exhaust tips, not just the one they have. While we don't see this look catching on, at least Arduini gave the world something unique.
peugeot 308 gti Peugeot 308 Peugeot tuning
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Bush Winch Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Judgemental Uber Guy Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
To SUV or Not to SUV Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
 
 