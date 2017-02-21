159 HP Peugeot 308 1.2 Turbo Has GTi Twin Exhaust and Body Kit

This one required a bit of eye-scratching because the engine tuning specialists at BR-Performance Paris said they tuned what looks like a Peugeot 308 GTi
from 130 PS to 159 PS.
Did they get the wrong numbers? Is this actually a 305 GTi from the 80s? No, we're dealing with an elaborate hoax of an ambitious owner.
Maybe his parents won't let him have a car with a bigger engine than 1.2-liter, so he bought the 308 and started tuning it. We're just guessing here, as money is very clearly not the issue.
Yes, Peugeot makes a 308 GT Line body kit, but that's supposed to look like the 308 GT
... duh! This project car has the wheels from the GT Line, but everything else is different, even the LED daytime running light brow, which was supposed to be dotted.
The GTi body kit includes things like the front bumper, side skirts, and rear diffuser.Not even the real GT models with 205 horsepower are supposed to have red brakes. Thankfully, the photo of the interior assures our eyes that they are indeed witnessing an illusion -the red steering wheel stripe at TDC is missing.
Along with 29 extra ponies, the engine tuners managed to squeeze out 49 more torque for a total of 279 Nm (206 lb-ft). That outclasses the 1.8 TSI from Volkswagen. Well played sir, well played!
While we don't have any performance numbers, this is guaranteed to be a fast car. But the turbo lag of an engine with 132.6 PS per liter should be colossal.
Between the €27,900 base price of a 308 GT Line 1.2 PureTech, the custom parts, and the engine tuning, we are looking at €30k if not more. Yes, the real 308 GTi would have been more expensive (€37,700 base price in France). But the guy could at least have bought the 308 GT with a more-than-adequate 205 PS 1.6-liter turbo or 2.0-liter HDI
making 180 PS.
As Mister Scotty would say: "She can't take much more of this, captain!"