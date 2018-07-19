Nissan Leaf NISMO Ready to Conquer Japan

A high-performance version of the world’s best selling electric vehicle, the Leaf, will go on sale at the end of the month in Japan, bringing more excitement to a range that has surprised even the most optimistic of Nissan’s executives.

4 photos



Most of the changes made for this version of the Leaf are however visual. Regardless of the angle one looks at the car, the NISMO touch is present everywhere: on the front grille and bumper, at the rear, and even on the 18-inch high-grip tires dressed in Continental ContiSportContact tires.



The interior has received a lot of attention as well. The NISMO Leaf is wrapped in Alcantara and carbon-like finish, the instrument gauges scream tuning, and touches of red have been thrown here and there.



“The Nissan LEAF NISMO will go on sale July 31 in Japan – combining, for the first time, the excitement and advanced technologies of the world’s best-selling electric car with the sporty image and performance of the NISMO road car series,” said the carmaker in a statement.



For now, Nissan plans to sell the model on the Japanese market. It will do starting July 30, for prices that have not yet been disclosed.



Combined with the regular version of the Leaf, the NISMO and



The full details of the Nissan The NISMO version of the Leaf will bring a host changes in terms of performance. The technical modifications made to the car are the addition of a custom suspension system, and custom-tuned electric power steering and Intelligent Trace Control. Acceleration of the Leaf has been improved by tinkering with the car’s computer.Most of the changes made for this version of the Leaf are however visual. Regardless of the angle one looks at the car, the NISMO touch is present everywhere: on the front grille and bumper, at the rear, and even on the 18-inch high-grip tires dressed in Continental ContiSportContact tires.The interior has received a lot of attention as well. The NISMO Leaf is wrapped in Alcantara and carbon-like finish, the instrument gauges scream tuning, and touches of red have been thrown here and there.“The Nissan LEAF NISMO will go on sale July 31 in Japan – combining, for the first time, the excitement and advanced technologies of the world’s best-selling electric car with the sporty image and performance of the NISMO road car series,” said the carmaker in a statement.For now, Nissan plans to sell the model on the Japanese market. It will do starting July 30, for prices that have not yet been disclosed.Combined with the regular version of the Leaf, the NISMO and a new variant of the Leaf that was announced a little while ago are hoped to contribute to the goal set by the Japanese of selling one million electrified vehicles a year by 2022.The full details of the Nissan Leaf NISMO can be found in the document attached below.