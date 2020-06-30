Citroen Reveals 2021 C4 And e-C4 Technical Specs Along With Barrage of Footage

We have already seen the first images and know the first details about the new generation C4 and its EV sibling, the e-C4, since earlier this month. But Citroen withheld all major technical details back then. Fret not, though, all has just been appropriately revealed during a dedicated online launch event that took place on June 30 at 14:00 CEST.
Citroen took its own C4 and e-C4 design cat out of the fashion-appropriate bag, so all is left for us right now is to refrain from comments regarding their new styling strategy. And, of course, give you the rundown of the numerous technical details. As is the habit for Groupe PSA’s latest releases, Citroen’s C4 and e-C4 will become available for European customers with a choice of petrol, diesel and electric powertrains.
The new C4 and e-C4 have compact dimensions to the bone: 4,360 mm in length, 1,834 mm in width, 1,525 mm in height and a wheelbase spanning 2,670 mm. The crossover-esque ambiance is supported by the 156 mm ground clearance, while the boot capacity varies between 380 and 1250 liters.
We already know the e-C4 is the fifth member of the company’s electrified range – following the C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, the quirky Ami, ë-Jumpy and ë-SpaceTourer but we’ll first refer to the classic options. As such, the C4 will be offered with the well-known PSA powertrains – a choice of PureTech petrol developing 100, 130 and 155 HP as well as two BlueHDi Euro 6d diesel workhorses churning out 110 or 130 HP.
Meanwhile, the new e-C4 offers very few surprises if you’ve seen the army of EV releases from the Groupe PSA (such as, but not only Opel’s Corsa-e and Mokka-e along with the barrage of Peugeots). This means that under the hood sits a 100 kW (136 HP) electric motor linked to a not so extremely high-voltage 400V Li-Ion battery pack with a capacity of 50 kWh.
That – and the 260 Nm (191.76616 Foot-Pound) of maximum torque - will be enough for a sprint of 9.7 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph) along with an estimated maximum range of 350 km (217 miles) according to the WLTP cycle. Maximum speed stands at a respectable (for an EV) 150 kph (93 mph) and Citroen has the e-C4 covered for all types of European charging needs.
A domestic socket is the slowest option – from 24 hours down to 15 hours when using a specific 16 A Legrand Green'up system. Next up is the more powerful 32 amps wallbox that comes with two options – a standard single-phase for 7.5 hours and a three-phase with the optional 11 kW charger.
The on-the-go solution will be to connect the e-C4 to a public charging station, which can recharge to an 80% SoC within 30 minutes when using a compatible 100 kW fast charger.
