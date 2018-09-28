2019 Peugeot 308 GTi Loses Horsepower, Gains Torque

In effect since September 1st, 2018, the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure has taken its toll on the automotive industry of Europe. Most diesel-engined cars now have Selective Catalytic Reduction, whereas gasoline engines now come with particulate filters.
As you would expect, the Gasoline Particulate Filter restricts the exhaust gas flow to some extent, which means that the engine doesn’t breathe as easily as when the New European Driving Standard was the yardstick. The VW Golf R, for example, has lost 10 ponies by transitioning to the new emissions standard.
Another hot hatchback, coming in the guise of the Peugeot 308 GTi, has seen a drop in output. From the 270 horsepower of yesteryear, the 1.6 PureTech now develops 263 horsepower at 6,000 rpm. On the upside, torque levels up to 340 Nm at 2,100 rpm compared to 330 Nm at 1,900 rpm.
But here’s the thing about the 2019 Peugeot 308 GTi. According to Largus.fr, curb weight increases from 1,205 kilograms to 1,315. That’s like carrying a fattie in the passenger seat at all times, but even more curiously, acceleration to 100 km/h remains unchanged (six seconds).
CO2 emissions and combined fuel consumption also take a turn for the worst, now rated at 148 grams per kilometer (compared to 139) and 6.5 liters of gasoline per 100 kilometers (compared to six). Pricing, meanwhile, starts at €38,900 in France, representing an increase of €200.
The French motoring publication further reports the arrival of two new color options: Black Perla and White Frost Pearl. The 2019 Peugeot 308 GTi is an evolution of the 2018 model year, which brought forward the mid-cycle refresh for the entire 308 range. Some things never change, however, including the mechanical differential that keeps the front end in check in the most daunting of corners.
Peugeot isn’t the go-to French hot hatchback manufacturer, though. Now that Renault has launched the all-new Megane RS, there’s no denying Renault Sport has the upper hand. Worse still for Peugeot, the Megane RS retails from €37,600 in France.
