Peugeot Readies New Plug-In Hybrid Engines For Paris

27 Sep 2018, 14:08 UTC ·
There's nothing like the feeling of playing the game on the home turf, and this year’s Paris Motor Show should be one for the history books for Peugeot, who will bring a car, a concept and two new engines in front of a live audience.
As announced since September 20, the Lion has gone back in time and fetched the 504 Coupe to give it a look that is among the coolest we’ve seen all year. Dubbed e-Legend concept, the revival of the iconic Peugeot will be, of course, the main attraction at the carmaker’s booth.

Powered by 100 kW batteries that give it a range of 600 km (370 miles) and electric motors with a combined output of 456 hp and 800 Nm of torque, the e-Legend is one concept we would very much like to see become a production version.

The second premiere to be shown at Porte de Versailles is the SW version of 508, complete with frameless doors and some of the greatest lines ever seen on a Peugeot.

The SW “breaks the traditions of the hotly contested D-segment estate market and sits low with a dynamic shape, cutting a striking design,“ as Peugeot describes it.

The third premiere will not come as a car, but as the new range of hybrid plug-in gasoline engines the French have readied for their future line of cars.

There are two new units, the HYBRID and HYBRID4, which will be launched in the fall of 2019 on the 508 – both fastback and SW variants - and the 3008. They will be offered with two power outputs, 225 and 300 hp.

According to the French, the new power plants will be featuring a fully electric mode called ZEV. In all, the cars equipped with the new units will have four driving modes.

Aside for the cars and tech listed above, on-site for the event will also be the 208 WRX, 508, Rifter and several other machines – bicycles and motorcycles – created by other Peugeot divisions.

Of course, the 4.8 meters high lion sculpture introduced in Geneva in March will guide visitors to the carmaker’s booth.
