Chip Shortage Forces Stellantis to Scrap Digital Gauge Clusters in Peugeot 308

If you didn’t already think this whole chip shortage issue has gotten out of hand, then maybe this bit of information will change your mind: French carmaker Peugeot, now a Stellantis-owned brand, is being forced to revert to using traditional gauge clusters on the 308 model instead of the digital i-Cockpit display because of this global semiconductor shortage.
The 308 is the only model affected by this issue, as reported by Reuters, with non-digital units set to appear on these cars by the end of next month, said the carmaker. Stellantis decided to throw the 308 under the proverbial bus to keep using chips for digital gauges on models that are currently more important, such as the 3008 crossover.
That’s not to say the 308 isn’t an important model, quite the contrary. However, this current 308 is due to be phased out later this year, and its replacement, the all-new 308, will be built with all the proper digital screens at a different factory in Mulhouse, France.
“It’s a nifty and agile way of getting around a real hurdle for car production, until the ‘chips’ crisis ends,” said a Stellantis spokesman while discussing the 308’s gauge cluster problem.
Peugeot introduced its digital i-Cockpit on the second-generation 308 just last year, and it’s a real shame that people who are still interested in buying a brand new one will have to contend with pre-facelift levels of dashboard technology.
Then again, if you can hold off until autumn and get the brand new, third-generation 308, you’ll be able to enjoy a considerably more modern interior. It features two 10-inch displays—one for the gauge cluster (available with a 3D feature), the other for the Peugeot i-Connect infotainment system. The latter allows for up to eight driver profiles to be set up and even comes with a wireless screen mirroring function.
