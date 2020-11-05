2022 Peugeot 308 Reveals New Feline Design in Spyshots, Makes Golf Look Boring

The all-new Peugeot 308 promises to be the sexiest compact hatchback in Europe. A test prototype has just been captured with a thinner layer of camouflage, allowing us to judge its design and compare it to established rivals like the VW Golf and Ford Focus.
Sales of regular cars have been slowing in Europe, but Peugeot believes hatchbacks aren't dead yet. This is in contrast with its main French rival Renault, which just hinted that the Megane will be transformed into this crossover EV.
We always expected the 2022 Peugeot 308 to have the same feline design as the newest sister cars, such as the 508 and the 2008 crossover. This is indeed the case, but French designers have made it even more interesting.
For example, we can see how the body metal (and plastic) generates deep creases around the taillights. We've honestly never seen anything like that on a cheap car, just Italian and British exotics. Meanwhile, the front end has sharp LED lights, including "fangs" that drop down onto the bumper.
It's pretty safe to say the new 308 is more interesting to look at than a VW Golf, which isn't necessarily the case with the current model. Peugeot is going to win all the beauty contests, but what about the power wars?
Well, Volkswagen and Ford have both disregarded their emissions targets. So you can buy a new Golf R with over 300 horsepower or a Ford Focus ST with a de-tuned Mustang engine (2.3L). But that's not happening with the 2022 Peugeot hatchback.
We believe the car will be offered with just two relatively small engines, the 1.5-liter diesel and 1.2-liter PureTech turbo. Their outputs will go up to about 155 horsepower. Anything above that will either be fully electric or a plug-in hybrid. Rumor has it that the next 308 GTi will feature the 300 hp plug-in 1.6L system from the 3008. Of course, the fully electric 308 GT is also guaranteed.
