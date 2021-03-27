2021 James Cook Classic Is a German-Infused Camper Van Ready for Anything

2022 Peugeot 308 Wagon Looks Way Better Than a VW Golf in Accurate Renderings

French carmaker Peugeot recently revealed an all-new compact car, the 308 . It's a hatchback that's supposed to compete with the VW Golf, and will thus eventually need to be offered as a wagon. 102 photos



This green metallic paint makes the wagon look sportier. The twin exhaust tips add to this, even though they're completely fake. It's worth knowing that the engines for this car will be quite small. Both the 1.2-liter turbo and the 1.5-liter diesel will produce 129 hp (130 PS). However, the plug-in options will go right up to 224 hp, essentially matching a BMW 128i or Mercedes A 250, but using a smaller engine.



Having a wagon or estate body makes cars like the 308 SW more practical. The extra trunk space is welcomed, particularly for young families that have to deal with bulky child seats and strollers. The outgoing Peugeot had one of the largest trunks in the class at 660 liters or 23 cubic feet but struggled for legroom. Even though crossovers are rapidly becoming the go-to family car in Europe as well, Peugeot still believes in the power of a compact wagon, particularly if it's well designed. The 308 SW will compete with rivals such as the Ford Focus, the Skoda Octavia and especially the VW Golf.In the style department, it could be unrivaled. These fresh renderings are created by the Russian website Kolesa to depict the beauty of this car, and they're based on the 308 hatchbacks. The wagon which will debut later this year should have an upper hand, with its space-age interior and long feline proportions.Of course, that's usually the case with French cars, which have bold styling. But they don't age well, and sometimes reliability is the main problem. Even so, we bet that many customers will be willing to take the risk, particularly if Renault pulls the plug on its Megane wagon. This green metallic paint makes the wagon look sportier. The twin exhaust tips add to this, even though they're completely fake. It's worth knowing that the engines for this car will be quite small. Both the 1.2-liter turbo and the 1.5-liter diesel will produce 129 hp (130 PS). However, the plug-in options will go right up to 224 hp, essentially matching a BMW 128i or Mercedes A 250, but using a smaller engine.Having a wagon or estate body makes cars like the 308 SW more practical. The extra trunk space is welcomed, particularly for young families that have to deal with bulky child seats and strollers. The outgoing Peugeot had one of the largest trunks in the class at 660 liters or 23 cubic feet but struggled for legroom.