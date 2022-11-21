Tolman Edition Peugeot 205 GTi Is a Pricey Restomodded Take On the Classic Hot Hatch

Some say that the original Volkswagen Golf GTI is the one to go for if you have a soft spot for classic hot hatchbacks. Others would choose the Peugeot 205 GTi in a heartbeat, and if you’re part of the latter category, then you should take a closer look at the Tolman Edition.
As its name implies, it bears the signature of Tolman Engineering, a UK-based company that has given the French model a few modern twists. The restomod retains the classic looks of the car, and it is not a one-off, but part of a limited number, all of which are being put together at their workshop in Warwickshire.
Tolman treats the bare metal sheets to anti-corrosion, giving them stone chip and ceramic coating protection too. Customers can choose between 1.6- and 1.9-liter engines, with ported cylinder heads for improved performance. The larger unit is the work of Chris Tolman, who used the BTCC and WRC know-how to come up with it. It has 16 valves, aluminum block, Motec ECU with fly-by-wire throttle, stainless steel exhaust system to further emphasize the 205 GTI’s sporty nature and develops over 200 hp (203 ps / 149 kW).
Gear-shift quality is said to have been improved over stock, and so has the lighting performance, which is LED all around. Interested parties can get the Quaife ATL limited-slip differential as an option, together with the 15-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin rubber for enhanced traction. Tuned Bilstein dampers, bespoke rear anti-roll bar, power steering, and optional uprated brakes with AP Racing calipers are other highlights of the build.
On the inside, Tolman has retrimmed the seats, and they have wrapped the steering wheel in Alcantara. The Peugeot 205 GTi restomod has an optional Motec LCD dashboard display, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Blaupunkt audio with subwoofer, and electric windows. The first customer car, which is the one pictured in the gallery above, also features a security system with remote central locking, integrated alarm, tracker system, immobilizer, and smartphone control.
Bespoke paint finishes and upholstery options, touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration and air conditioning are available too. Pricing for the Tolman Edition Peugeot 205 GTi starts at £55,000 (equal to $65,345) in the United Kingdom, before taxes.
Tolman treats the bare metal sheets to anti-corrosion, giving them stone chip and ceramic coating protection too. Customers can choose between 1.6- and 1.9-liter engines, with ported cylinder heads for improved performance. The larger unit is the work of Chris Tolman, who used the BTCC and WRC know-how to come up with it. It has 16 valves, aluminum block, Motec ECU with fly-by-wire throttle, stainless steel exhaust system to further emphasize the 205 GTI’s sporty nature and develops over 200 hp (203 ps / 149 kW).
Gear-shift quality is said to have been improved over stock, and so has the lighting performance, which is LED all around. Interested parties can get the Quaife ATL limited-slip differential as an option, together with the 15-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin rubber for enhanced traction. Tuned Bilstein dampers, bespoke rear anti-roll bar, power steering, and optional uprated brakes with AP Racing calipers are other highlights of the build.
On the inside, Tolman has retrimmed the seats, and they have wrapped the steering wheel in Alcantara. The Peugeot 205 GTi restomod has an optional Motec LCD dashboard display, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Blaupunkt audio with subwoofer, and electric windows. The first customer car, which is the one pictured in the gallery above, also features a security system with remote central locking, integrated alarm, tracker system, immobilizer, and smartphone control.
Bespoke paint finishes and upholstery options, touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration and air conditioning are available too. Pricing for the Tolman Edition Peugeot 205 GTi starts at £55,000 (equal to $65,345) in the United Kingdom, before taxes.