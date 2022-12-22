Another Electric High-Performance Speedboat Is Getting Ready to Make Waves

By now, you’re probably unimpressed each time you hear about another “Tesla of boats,” but hopefully you haven’t lost your enthusiasm about the phenomenon itself. The thing is, zero-emission versions of high-performance speedboats have arrived and are here to stay. It’s still too early to tell which ones have the longest and more fruitful “career” ahead, but for now, let’s enjoy the show.
Like any new launch that’s trying to create a buzz, the R30 is shrouded in mystery and only dangles some intriguing specs in front of the green power-hungry public. The first thing you’ll hear about it is that it plans to become the flagship of a startup called Blue Innovations Group (BIG), founded by a former Tesla executive. John Vo, former global head of manufacturing at Musk’s electric car company, is ready to transfer that know-how to the boating industry.
R30’s story sounds eerily similar to that of the Arc One, the electric boat developed by a team of former SpaceX engineers, just last year. In the meantime, Arc One claims to have become the most powerful e-boat commercially available, and the two have certain features in common as well.
The Arc One is fitted with a 220 kWh battery pack, and the R30 also sports a huge, liquid-cooled 221 kWh battery. The One can hit up to 40 mph (64 kph) powered by a 500-hp electric motor, while the R30 goes a bit above that, aiming for 45 mph (72 kph) thanks to twin motors delivering 800 hp (600 kW).
The two e-boats are also based on the same building concept that’s innovative for the speedboat sector, switching from the traditional fiberglass or carbon fiber to aluminum (which is supposed to support durability and mass production). The R30 will apparently be slightly bigger, at 30 feet (9.1 meters) than 24-foot (7.3 meters) Arc One, which makes room for additional luxury amenities.
Where the two e-boats part ways is the recharging issue. While the Arc One relies solely on regular or fast charging, the upcoming R30 adds solar power to its capabilities. Fitted with expandable solar panels that would provide up to up to 2.7 kW of power, this speedy zero-emission watercraft could take some of the range anxiety away. And that would also make cruising more fun, since it didn’t depend exclusively on shore power.
Although R30 is still very fresh, Vo is confident enough to set the first quarter of 2024 as the deadline for initial deliveries. As exciting as all e-boats sound, pricing is still the major downside. Again, just like the Arc One, R30 is set to come with a $300,000 price tag. Until then, an initial prototype will be unveiled at CES 2023.
