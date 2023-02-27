One-Owner Citroen 2CV Leaves the Barn After 23 Years, 2-Cyl Boxer Comes Back to Life

Introduced in 1938 and offered for civilian use in the mid-1940s, the Volkswagen Beetle is known as Europe's primordial people's car. Or Germany's very own Ford Model T. But it wasn't Europe's only successful attempt to offer an affordable, low-maintenance car after WWII. Citroen did the same with the 2CV.
Much like the Beetle, it was envisioned before WWII but it did not go into production for civilian use until the 1940s. It was simple yet innovative, it was cheap to run and maintain, and it became a hit. Granted, it was nowhere near as popular as the Beetle, but it remained in production for a whopping 42 years (1948-1990) and moved more than five million units.
On top of that, the 2CV was also used as a base for other popular Citroens, including the Ami series and the Dyane, which sold more than three million examples combined. And just like the Beetle, it was built in several factories in both Europe and South America.
Come 2023 and the 2CV is not as desirable as its German rival, but it's a classic car that enjoys a cult following. And even though millions of them have been abandoned in junkyards and are spending their retirement years rotting away, some 2CVs are still coming out of long-term storage as all-original survivors. The light blue example you see here is one of them.
A 1985 version, this 2CV is a one-owner gem that spent more than half of its life in a barn. Driven for 15 on British roads, the tiny four-door was parked in 2000, when the owner decided it was time to use a more modern automobile. Because while it was only 15 years old at the time, Citroen 2CV was in fact more than 50 years old technology-wise. But even though he stopped driving, the owner couldn't find it in his heart to get rid of it. So the 2CV remained locked up in the barn until 2023.
That's when the owner decided its time to get it back on the road. And to do it, his family called the folks over at "The Late Brake Show," who have been documenting and reviving brand finds for quite a while now.
Luckily enough, the 2CV was parked under a cover, so not only it got some protection from the damp British weather, but it also rolled out of the barn without major rust issues. Not surprisingly, the small two-cylinder engine refused to fire up at first, but 2CV expert Darren Arthur managed to get it running after replacing a few parts.
Being a late model, this 2CV draws juice from a 602cc two-cylinder boxer rated at 29 horsepower. That is a really tiny figure even for the mid-1980s, but keep in mind that the 2CV was born with a 375cc H2 good for only nine horsepower. But while it's far from potent, the 602cc mill ran for 145,000 miles (233,355 km) without any issues, which is impressive to say the least.
Granted, the four-door is still some work away from becoming road-worthy again, but the owner is hooked on driving it again. Especially since he wants to take it on a tour of France now that he has retired. That sounds like a fun trip, even in a tiny car like the Citroen 2CV. But until that happens, see it coming out of the barn after 23 years in the video below.
