1964 Chevrolet Impala Found in Alabama Flaunts the SS Badges Everybody Is Drooling After

Launched in 1961, the Impala SS gradually became a pioneer of the entire lineup, especially given its focus on performance.
By the end of the decade, it was already the model that everybody was drooling after despite accounting for only a small share of the yearly output. In 1968, for instance, Chevrolet built close to 711,000 Impalas, out of which 38,000 rolled off the assembly lines with SS tags. Around 1,700 sported the famous SS 427 treatment.
In 1964, on the other hand, the Super Sport was selling like hotcakes, especially as it could be ordered with pretty much any engine in the lineup, including six cylinders.
The total Chevy production for this year got close to 1.6 million vehicles, and the Impala secured the lion’s share with nearly 889,000 units. The SS itself accounted for 35 percent of the entire hardtop output.
One of the SS examples that got to see daylight in 1964 is right here fighting for its original glory.
The photos pretty much speak for themselves, and they perfectly highlight the current condition of the car, but worth knowing is that the finish you see on this Impala SS isn’t the original color. The car was repainted at some point during its lifetime, but no further information was provided by eBay seller brbet-8240 on this front.
Found in Selma, Alabama, the Impala obviously exhibits typical rust issues, including on the floors and in the trunk. The engine is also missing, but lots of other parts are available separately (also included in the sale) if you’re planning to restore the car to factory specifications.
From a restoration perspective, this SS looks doable, but the lack of an engine qualifies it for a restomod project rather than for a return to factory specifications.
The price is $5,500, and given its current condition, it may be a little bit too ambitious.
