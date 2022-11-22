Real SS: 1964 Chevrolet Impala Sitting for Decades, Ready for Full Restoration

The popularity of the Impala skyrocketed in the first half of the ‘60s, so in 1964, Chevy’s new superstar was already on the way to setting a new impressive sales record in the home market.
In 1965, Chevrolet managed to sell over one million units, and this made the Impala the first car after World War II to reach such an impressive milestone in just a single year.
Needless to say, the 1964 Impala played an important role in this achievement, especially as it also introduced further refinements and upgrades that increased the customer appeal of the series.
It’s not us the ones saying the 1964 Impala was a gorgeous car, but the millions of fans out there, and given the beauty is in the eye of the beholder, just check out the car right here to see it yourselves.
Truth be told, this Impala doesn’t necessarily come in the best shape, but this isn’t exactly surprising given it spent over two decades in storage. Born as an SS and painted in Almond Fawn, this 1964 Impala has clearly been struggling with the test of time in the last few years.
It comes with rust in the usual sports, including in the trunk and on the floors, but on the other hand, it actually looks much better and solid than many projects we’ve seen lately.
Unfortunately, eBay seller waker65 provides no information on the engine under the hood, and while we do know it’s a V8 in there, nothing else can be decrypted from the provided images. So right now, it’s not clear if the engine is complete, original, and working, so make sure you ask more questions if you’re indeed interested in buying this Impala.
Other than that, what you see is what you get, and if you want to check out the car in person, make sure you pay a visit to the owner in Beaverton, Oregon. The bidding starts at $5,000, and it is projected to end in approximately 5 days.
