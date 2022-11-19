1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Keeps Fighting for Life in Surprising Condition

The year was 1965, and while the popularity of the Impala was already on the rise, Chevrolet was about to witness a market performance nobody could see coming.
Chevrolet Impala became the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year (after WWII), and needless to say, this proved that the parent company’s strategy used in the first half of the decade worked like a charm.
In other words, all the redesigns and the wide range of engine options allowed the Impala to appeal to as many customers as possible, so the growing yearly sales were something to be expected.
What sets this Impala apart isn’t only the model year but also the SS tags that make it even more appealing for customers interested in the performance side of the car.
However, it’s pretty clear this Impala SS requires a full restoration, as the overall condition of the metal shows signs of long-term sitting. The rust has already invaded parts of the body, but what’s more surprising is that the typical areas that are affected, including the floors and the trunk, still appear to be solid.
The engine under the hood is a 283 (4.7-liter) V8, and as it turns out, it still starts and runs. But of course, an in-person inspection is more than recommended, especially because eBay seller woklejas2q6d doesn’t provide information on how complete and original the car continues to be.
Some new parts have already been installed, including a new water pump, but of course, you shouldn’t consider the Impala SS roadworthy just yet.
The auction has already started, and the top offer is getting close to $4,000. However, given a reserve is also in place, the Internet must do better before this Impala SS finds a new home. The digital battle is projected to come to an end in a little over 7 days.
