Original 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes a Big-Block Surprise, Don’t Look Under the Hood

Chevrolet’s Impala was already a hit in the mid-‘60s, and living proof on this front is none other than the massive sales it recorded in 1965.
However, the market performance of the Impala started declining in the second half of the decade, beginning in 1966 when the Caprice was promoted to a stand-alone series.
On the other hand, this doesn’t mean the Impala was less compelling for buyers in the States. It wasn’t, and while the Impala itself continued to be a very appealing model, the SS remained the icing on the cake that everybody loved.
One 1966 example is right here fighting for life.
As you can tell from the pictures, this 1966 Impala SS doesn’t come in its best shape, but eBay seller kendywith guarantees the car continues to be “extremely solid.” Of course, this doesn’t mean the rust hasn’t already invaded the metal, so you can find such damage behind the front and rear wheels, but otherwise, it’s more solid than most of the classic cars pulled from long-term storage.
The floors and the trunk, for instance, are said to come in very good shape, so overall, it doesn’t seem like this Impala would require too much metal work.
What makes an Impala SS special, however, is what’s hiding under the hood. In the case of this 1966 model, the big-block that’s putting the wheels in motion is no longer in the car, most likely as it’s been pulled for a rebuild.
The engine is a 396 (6.4-liter) that was paired with a 4-speed transmission – for what it’s worth, the gearbox is still in the car, but a closer inspection of the entire drivetrain is definitely recommended. The engine is original, and the numbers match, but no further information on the health of the V8 has been shared.
The bidding for this Impala SS is now underway, and the top offer has reached $4,000.
