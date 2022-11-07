Mysterious 1960 Chevrolet Impala Sells for Beer Money, Literally

The year was 1958, and it was the perfect moment for Chevrolet to come up with something new that would put the company back on the map.
The model chosen to reignite the battle between the GM brand and Ford was none other than the Impala, a car whose first public appearance took place in 1956 in the form of a concept.
Originally launched as a high-end Bel Air version, the Impala was promoted to a stand-alone series only a year later. Its overnight success rapidly convinced Chevrolet to give it a full chance in the automotive market, so the second-generation Impala was born in 1959 as a separate model from the Bel Air.
Produced for just two years, the new nameplate continued to share most of the stuff with the Bel Air, though it was slowly but surely becoming the parent company’s new superstar.
Someone on Craigslist has come up with something that makes us sad. It’s a once-gorgeous 1960 Impala that looks like it’s given up hope, and unfortunately, not even the owner believes the car can still be saved.
The vehicle is being sold for parts, and unfortunately, the lack of information in the listing makes it even harder to determine if the car can actually get a second chance to return to the road. This seems rather unlikely given what appears to be a very rough shape, but on the other hand, it doesn’t look like the Impala has become a rust bucket already.
Probably the best thing about this super-rough project is that it comes with a very, very low price tag. Sure, this isn’t necessarily surprising given its condition, but there are plenty of Impala owners out there who wouldn’t give up on their hardcore projects for cheap.
This one can be yours for no more, no less than $250, and you can see it in person in Egg Harbor.
Originally launched as a high-end Bel Air version, the Impala was promoted to a stand-alone series only a year later. Its overnight success rapidly convinced Chevrolet to give it a full chance in the automotive market, so the second-generation Impala was born in 1959 as a separate model from the Bel Air.
Produced for just two years, the new nameplate continued to share most of the stuff with the Bel Air, though it was slowly but surely becoming the parent company’s new superstar.
Someone on Craigslist has come up with something that makes us sad. It’s a once-gorgeous 1960 Impala that looks like it’s given up hope, and unfortunately, not even the owner believes the car can still be saved.
The vehicle is being sold for parts, and unfortunately, the lack of information in the listing makes it even harder to determine if the car can actually get a second chance to return to the road. This seems rather unlikely given what appears to be a very rough shape, but on the other hand, it doesn’t look like the Impala has become a rust bucket already.
Probably the best thing about this super-rough project is that it comes with a very, very low price tag. Sure, this isn’t necessarily surprising given its condition, but there are plenty of Impala owners out there who wouldn’t give up on their hardcore projects for cheap.
This one can be yours for no more, no less than $250, and you can see it in person in Egg Harbor.