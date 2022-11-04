Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive '41 Willys Gasser Is Coming Up, It's the Season to Be Jolly

November just started a few days ago, but stores across the world are already stocking up on Christmas-related products. Kids and adults alike will enjoy receiving Hot Wheels gifts, but that may not always apply to collectors as well. Chances are that you'll end up buying an item they already own or even dislike. Your best chance of not ruining the surprise is to opt for a Premium model, with a metal body and Real Riders wheels, especially if you plan on giving it to an adult.
But in all honesty, Hot Wheels collectors will most often treat themselves to little treats on special occasions. So they're not necessarily expecting their close ones to come up with any 1/64-scale model cars too.
Now, any successful company is well aware of their customers' behavior patterns, so Mattel has cleverly designed a holiday-special item that comes out toward the end of each year. And that item usually marks the end of the RLC season, at least in most cases.
In 2021, collectors could have gotten their hands on the 1964 "Snowman" Impala which was limited to 30,000 units. The 2020 Hi-Po "Hauliday" Hauler is even rarer with just 20,000 units ever made. In 2019, Mattel used the Volkswagen Drag Bus with Candy Cane graphics on the side.
Production numbers in this case were down to 10,000 vehicles. The 2018 Texas Drive'Em truck had a reindeer in the back, and less than 10,000 people have managed to buy one of those. And another Holiday-special is coming up.
Pricing isn't 100% clear, as on the top of the page you'll read $25 but the bottom part reads $30. Naturally, shipping and processing will add to that cost, especially if you're not located in the United States of America.
There are only three variations of this casting out on the market, released in 2019 and 2020. The Spectraflame Ice Blue version was perhaps the most interesting one so far, and you can still get it via eBay for as low as $25.99.
This time, Spectraflame Oxblood was the color of choice, to provide a Christmas-like look to the "Stockin' Stuffer" model. We've seen the exact color twice before this year, with the 1932 Ford and the 1952 Dodge Power Wagon. Some enthusiasts have complained about the mismatched wheels but at least the tires on the rear look phenomenal.
V8 engine that is also chrome-plated. It's always nice to see moving parts on cars this small. And then there's the interior.
The candy cane-colored seats should open up your appetite for some sugary delights and for the Holiday car too. But the same old year-long question remains: will everyone manage to get their order in, or will the Gasser sell out before thousands of people will even get a chance to hit "Add to cart?"
