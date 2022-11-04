Hot Wheels RLC Exclusive '41 Willys Gasser Is Coming Up, It's the Season to Be Jolly

November just started a few days ago, but stores across the world are already stocking up on Christmas-related products. Kids and adults alike will enjoy receiving Hot Wheels gifts, but that may not always apply to collectors as well. Chances are that you'll end up buying an item they already own or even dislike. Your best chance of not ruining the surprise is to opt for a Premium model, with a metal body and Real Riders wheels, especially if you plan on giving it to an adult.

