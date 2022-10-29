1961 Chevy Impala Is Fighting for Survival, Hides Quite a Big Surprise Under the Hood

Born in 1958 as the top version of the Bel Air, the Impala was promoted to a stand-alone series only a year later.
The second-generation Impala, therefore, got to see daylight in 1959, but this new series was produced for just two years. A completely redesigned model was launched in 1961, thus preparing the nameplate for a very successful decade.
Every single model launched between 1961 and 1964 (as part of the third generation) came with additional refinements, paving the way for a major milestone reached in 1965. The Impala became the first car in the U.S. after WWII to ship more than 1 million cars in a single year, all thanks to an approach that worked like a charm for Chevrolet.
The Impala that eBay seller cholachroni_44 has recently posted online looks to be a different kind of survivor (not the one collectors are drooling over, though), as it’s now fighting for life thanks to an ongoing restoration project.
As you can see, the Impala has been having a hard time lately, so the metal still requires additional touches to return to a mint condition.
The good news is that most people would probably love what’s under the hood, as the engine has already been rebuilt and now comes with 0 miles. The car is powered by a 327 (5.3-liter) – worth knowing, however, is that this isn’t the original engine; the 327 was first introduced on the 1962 Impala, and it came with two power options – 250 and 300 horsepower, both equipped with a four-barrel carburetor.
The Impala is quite a hit on eBay, with close to 40 people fighting to get it home. The top bid at this point is over $20,000, but a reserve is also in place, and it’s obviously yet to be reached. The car is located in Perris, California if you want to see it live.
