1960 Chevrolet Brookwood Has the Full Barn Package, Runs, Drives, and Stops

The very first years of the Brookwood on the market were synchronized with the evolution of the Chevrolet Impala. The first generation was launched in 1958 before a major refresh was introduced in 1959 as the second generation.
This new model was produced for two years, with 1961 bringing the third-generation model (and unfortunately, the end of the Brookwood, with the wagon becoming a part of each lineup where such a body style made sense, including Bel Air and the Impala).
A 1960 Brookwood 2-door wagon is also fighting for another chance today after being pulled from a barn where it has allegedly been sleeping for a very long time.
The photos published on eBay by seller steve61corvette confirm the car still flexes a rather solid condition, which is more or less surprising given the age of the car. Of course, we don’t know if it’s still entirely original and whether the vehicle has ever received any restoration work, but the Brookwood still looks like it requires some TLC.
But according to the seller, the wagon comes with a rust-free frame, and truth be told, the entire body looks to be in pretty good shape.
In case you’re wondering what’s under the hood, there’s a chance you may be disappointed this time. This is because the Brookwood is powered by a six-cylinder engine, but on the other hand, the good news is that it still starts, runs, drives, and stops. In other words, the Brookwood is more or less ready to become a daily driver, but a thorough inspection is still recommended if you are interested in the car.
The bidding for this wagon is currently underway, with someone willing to offer as much as $9,000 for the car. If you want to see it in person, it’s located in Duluth, Minnesota, but you’ll have to hurry up because the auction comes to an end in just a few hours.
