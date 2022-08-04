Original and Unmolested 1959 Chevrolet Brookwood Begs for a Massive Engine Upgrade

The Brookwood was born in 1958 as a full-size station wagon whose role wasn’t necessarily very clear, not even for Chevrolet itself.
The company’s plan for the Brookwood changed from one year to another, especially as its focus on other wagons, including the models available as part of the Biscayne and Impala lineups, was already on the rise.
The original model received a major makeover in 1959 when the second-generation wagon ended up seeing the daylight.
The redesign was in line with what the other Chevy models received as well, so from the front, it was very similar to the Bel Air and the Impala. The rear side, however, has also been restyled, with the Brookwood now getting wing-shaped tailfins that made the car look more luxurious.
The second-generation Brookwood was produced for just two years, as General Motors aligned its schedule with the one of other Chevy models, including the Bel Air and the Impala.
It goes without saying the Brookwood wasn’t necessarily the most popular Chevy in the late ‘50s, but on the other hand, it still makes for a very cool and affordable candidate for a restomod.
And this 1959 example that someone has recently published on Craigslist seems to be a very good project, especially as it comes with minimal rust and solid floors. The owner explains the car has never been molested in any way, and everything you see inside and outside is completely original.
Unfortunately, only a couple of photos have been provided, and in many ways, they actually raise more questions than answers. So if you are interested in buying this Brookwood, the best option is to just go check it out in person before committing to the purchase.
Despite the lack of an engine, this Brookwood still doesn’t sell for cheap, and this could be quite an issue for the future of the car. The seller expects to get $6,500 for their Chevy.
The original model received a major makeover in 1959 when the second-generation wagon ended up seeing the daylight.
The redesign was in line with what the other Chevy models received as well, so from the front, it was very similar to the Bel Air and the Impala. The rear side, however, has also been restyled, with the Brookwood now getting wing-shaped tailfins that made the car look more luxurious.
The second-generation Brookwood was produced for just two years, as General Motors aligned its schedule with the one of other Chevy models, including the Bel Air and the Impala.
It goes without saying the Brookwood wasn’t necessarily the most popular Chevy in the late ‘50s, but on the other hand, it still makes for a very cool and affordable candidate for a restomod.
And this 1959 example that someone has recently published on Craigslist seems to be a very good project, especially as it comes with minimal rust and solid floors. The owner explains the car has never been molested in any way, and everything you see inside and outside is completely original.
Unfortunately, only a couple of photos have been provided, and in many ways, they actually raise more questions than answers. So if you are interested in buying this Brookwood, the best option is to just go check it out in person before committing to the purchase.
Despite the lack of an engine, this Brookwood still doesn’t sell for cheap, and this could be quite an issue for the future of the car. The seller expects to get $6,500 for their Chevy.