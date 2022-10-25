This 1958 Chevy Impala Has Just One Secret, Otherwise as Intriguing as It Gets

First-year Impalas are typically worth a small fortune, especially when they flex a tip-top shape and still exhibit the original metal with no alterations whatsoever.
On the other hand, getting your hands on a 1958 Impala is without a doubt quite a challenge, not only because not a lot of them are still in existence today but also from a pricing perspective.
Born as the top-of-the-line Bel Air version in 1958, the first Impala is the dream of many collectors, and this is the reason examples in mint condition typically sell for more than you can imagine. And very often, rough projects align with the same trend, as the example right here perfectly demonstrates.
This 1958 Chevrolet Impala has clearly been sitting for a very long time, and while the rust has already claimed its toll, the car continues to be an intriguing project. Certainly, it’ll require a lot of work, especially in terms of metal, but other than that, it’s impressive that this Impala continues to be “so complete” even after all these years.
eBay seller mrocha1964 says only minor stuff is missing, but otherwise, we should just consider the car 95 percent complete. The interior, for example, is all there, though it goes without saying it doesn’t necessarily come in perfect condition.
The only secret that could make some people walk away is what’s currently happening under the hood. This Impala comes without an engine, so if you’re interested in saving the car, you’ll have to either go for a restomod or find a correct engine to attempt an overhaul to factory specifications.
At the end of the day, this Impala is as intriguing as it gets, and this is the reason it’s not selling for cheap. The bidding starts at $10,500, and no reserve is in place.
